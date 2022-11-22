The Global Medical Transcription Market is expected to grow by $24676.02 million during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.04% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Medical Transcription Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04047014/?utm_source=GNW

04% during the forecast period. Our report on the medical transcription market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increase in the need for automated transcripts, rising chronic diseases and aging population, and growth in healthcare IT spending.



The medical transcription market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Hospitals

• Physician groups

• Clinics



By Type

• Services

• Software



By Geography

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the emergence of voice recognition technologies as one of the prime reasons driving the medical transcription market growth during the next few years. Also, the growth of the MT outsourcing market and the adoption of cloud-based systems will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the medical transcription market covers the following areas:

• Medical transcription market sizing

• Medical transcription market forecast

• Medical transcription market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading medical transcription market vendors that include 3M Co., Aquity LLC, Athreon Corp., CareCloud Inc., Ditto Transcripts, Excel Transcriptions Inc., Flatworld Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Global Medical Transcription LLC, iMedX Inc., Lingual Consultancy Services Pvt. Ltd., Med Scribe Inc., Microsoft Corp., Outsource Accelerator Ventures OPC, Pacific Solutions Pty Ltd., Same Day Transcriptions Inc., Savista LLC, TransPerfect Global Inc., VIVA Transcription Corp., and World Wide Dictation Service of New York Inc. Also, the medical transcription market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive primary and secondary research. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

