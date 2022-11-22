The Global High Purity Alumina Market is expected to grow by $3500.2 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 25.5% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global High Purity Alumina Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04016635/?utm_source=GNW

5% during the forecast period. Our report on the high purity alumina market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising adoption of LED lighting, increasing demand for semiconductors, and growing consumption of lithium-ion batteries.



The high purity alumina market is segmented as below:

By Application

• LEDs

• Semiconductors

• Phosphors

• Others



By Type

• 4N HPA

• 5N HPA

• 6N HPA



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the declining manufacturing cost of led and lithium-ion batteries as one of the prime reasons driving the high purity alumina market growth during the next few years. Also, growing adoption of lithium-ion batteries in energy storage systems and increasing adoption of leds in automobiles will lead to sizable demand in the market.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading high purity alumina market vendors that include Alpha HPA Ltd., Altech Advanced Materials AG, Altech Chemicals Ltd., AluChem Inc., Baikowski SA, CoorsTek Inc., Devtaar GmbH, FYI Resources Ltd., HPA Sonics, Nippon Light Metal Co. Ltd., Norsk Hydro ASA, Orient Abrasives Ltd., Oyak, Polar Sapphire Ltd., Sasol Ltd., Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., United Company RUSAL, Vizag Chemical International, Advanced Energy Minerals, and Alcoa Corp. Also, the high purity alumina market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

