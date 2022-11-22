The Global Air Cargo Market is expected to grow by 19.52 mn t during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.32% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Air Cargo Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03793932/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the air cargo market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increase in e-commerce sales to boost the air cargo market, growing demand from APAC, and rising demand from just-in-time manufacturers.



The air cargo market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Manufacturing

• FMCG and retail

• Pharmaceuticals and chemicals

• Other industries



By Type

• Belly cargo

• Freighter



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the expected rise in demand for temperature-sensitive products as one of the prime reasons driving the air cargo market growth during the next few years. Also, the rise in the popularity of air cargo digitization and increased focus on autonomous vehicles in the logistics sector will lead to sizable demand in the market.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading air cargo market vendors that include Air France KLM Martinair Cargo, American Airlines Inc., Bollore Logistics, CAL Cargo Air Lines Ltd, Cargolux Airlines International SA, Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd, China Airlines Ltd., China Southern Airlines Co. Ltd., Delta Air Lines Inc., Deutsche Post AG, Emirates SkyCargo, Etihad Airways PJSC, Expeditors International of Washington Inc., FedEx Corp., IAG Cargo, Korean Air Lines Co. Ltd., Lufthansa Cargo, Nippon Express Holdings, Qatar Airways Cargo, Saudi Airlines Cargo Co., and Singapore Airlines Cargo. Also, the air cargo market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

