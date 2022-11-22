LandAirSea Devices Now Sold in More than 120 Countries

CHICAGO, Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GPS tracking company LandAirSea (LAS) is thrilled to announce its wide range of GPS tracking devices is now available in more than 120 countries.



The countries where LAS devices are available and are experiencing explosive popularity include:

Australia

Canada

Dominican Republic

Israel

Jamaica

Mexico

Spain

United Kingdom

Trinidad and Tobago

Kuwait

France

Germany

Countries where LAS is experiencing the most growth include:

Italy (3,100%)

Germany (3,000%)

Venezuela (1,300%)

Egypt (1,100%)

Qatar (800%)

Ghana (600%)

Greece (500%)

Curacao (500%)

Belize (300%)



“LandAirSea is extremely proud to supply these countries with devices they can trust and rely on for all of their GPS tracking needs,” said Jared Zientz, Director of Analytics at LAS. “We look forward to continued global growth as we expand our footprint and help more global consumers tap into our ever-expanding portfolio of asset protection offerings.”

Popular LAS devices that have worldwide applications include:

The LandAirSea 54 Real Time 4G LTE GPS telematic device: A compact and waterproof GPS tracker that’s small enough to attach to vehicles or into pockets, purses, and other bags.

A compact and waterproof GPS tracker that’s small enough to attach to vehicles or into pockets, purses, and other bags. The LandAirSea Sync: One of the fastest and most reliable real-time GPS telematic devices on the market, this device is used for business fleets, personal tracking, and family vehicle tracking. The state-of-the-art tracking device is compact and covert and plugs right into the vehicle’s OBD-II port.

About LandAirSea

LandAirSea GPS trackers are manufactured for fleet management and professional vehicle and asset tracking, allowing users to monitor driving behaviors and the location of their personal assets, which gives them the peace of mind of knowing that if their goods or vehicles get stolen, they will have up-to-the-minute tracking information to provide to law enforcement.

