The Global Rehabilitation Robots Market is expected to grow by $1953.05 mn from 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 27.15% during the forecast period

15% during the forecast period. Our report on the rehabilitation robots market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising instances of strokes, injuries, and neurological diseases, growth in outpatient rehabilitation, and technological innovations.



The rehabilitation robots market is segmented as below:

By Product

• UERR

• LERR

• FE

• TRR



By End-user

• Hospitals and clinics

• Senior care facilities

• Homecare settings



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increase in the aging population as one of the prime reasons driving the rehabilitation robots market growth during the next few years. Also, insurance coverage for exoskeletons and an increase in R&D activities will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market through the study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the rehabilitation robots market covers the following areas:

• Rehabilitation robots market sizing

• Rehabilitation robots market forecast

• Rehabilitation robots market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading rehabilitation robots market vendors that include ABB Ltd., AlterG Inc., B-Temia Inc., Bionik Laboratories Corp., Boston Dynamics Inc., Cyberdyne Inc., DIH Hero, Diligent Robotics Inc., Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc., Focal Meditech, Fourier Intelligence, Hocoma AG, KUKA AG, MediTouch Ltd., MossRehab, Myomo Inc., Ottobock SE and Co. KGaA, PARKER HANNIFIN CORP., Reha-Stim Medtec AG, ReWalk Robotics Ltd., Rex Bionics Ltd., Siemens AG, and Tyromotion GmbH. Also, the rehabilitation robots market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market through the study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

