Finding Hope Out of Despair: Debut Memoir THE POWER WITHIN Chronicles One Man’s Remarkable Story of Redemption

Charleston, SC, Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crushed by the weight of the loss of a major public trial, nationally known and acclaimed trial lawyer L. Todd Kelly’s life and multitude of sins was exposed to the world. Wondering whether or not his life was worth living, Todd sat captive in a closet for 45 minutes with a gun in his mouth. Deep down, he knew his lust for power, sex, and fame brought him to this day—not to mention the $12 million debt and divorce looming over his head. Apart from death, his only escape was to choose to live, find the strength to take another breath, and then face and battle his demons head-on. But would he ever regain his reputation, his family's trust, or any amount of self-respect?

The Power Within explores one man’s journey through sin, marital failure, public loss, and redemption—and will leave readers gripped with the inescapable truth about what true power really is.

Many trial lawyers commit suicide, a preventable tragedy through the saving grace of Jesus Christ. Kelly’s powerful story of redemption is a beacon of hope for trial lawyers, faith-based lawyers, as well as all those who are in trouble—and for those who are trying to help them.

The Power Within is available for purchase online at Amazon.com. For more information on the book and L. Todd Kelly, please visit any of his social media platforms.

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/ltoddkelly/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/LToddKelly/

About the Author:

L. Todd Kelly is a board-certified personal injury trial lawyer licensed in Texas, New Mexico, Colorado, Oklahoma, Virginia, and Pennsylvania. He currently lives in Georgetown, Texas, with his wife, Robbye, and works in Austin. Todd has four children: Joshua, Meghan, Matthew, and Selby. Most important in his life, though, Todd is a child of a loving, forgiving God.

Attachment