Methanex Awarded EcoVadis Gold Medal for Sustainability Rating

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Methanex, the world’s largest producer and supplier of methanol has been awarded a gold medal sustainability rating from EcoVadis, the leading assessment platform for environmental, social, and ethical performance ratings for global supply chains. The rating puts Methanex among the top 5% of all companies assessed.



The EcoVadis gold medal assessment focuses on 21 sustainability criteria that are grouped into four themes: Environment, Labor & Human Rights, Ethics, and Sustainable Procurement. These criteria are based on recognized international sustainability standards.

“We’re incredibly proud to have received the EcoVadis gold level rating which recognizes our commitment to making continuous improvements in integrating sustainability across our company,” said Vanessa James, Methanex’s Senior Vice President of Corporate Development and Sustainability.

Methanex’s gold medal assessment is largely attributed to enhancements in standards and practices for contractor/supplier management, audits and training programs for business ethics, including cybersecurity, as well as the company’s focus on the management of greenhouse gas emissions, diversity & inclusion, and human rights.

About Methanex Corporation

Methanex Corporation is the world’s largest producer and supplier of methanol to major international markets in Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and South America. The company’s methanol production sites are located in New Zealand, the United States, Trinidad, Chile, Egypt, and Canada. Methanex is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, and the company’s common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol MX and on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol MEOH. For more information, please visit www.methanex.com.

About EcoVadis

EcoVadis is a purpose-led company whose mission is to provide the world's most trusted business sustainability ratings. Businesses of all sizes rely on EcoVadis’ expert intelligence and evidence-based ratings to monitor and improve the sustainability performance of their business and trading partners. Its actionable scorecards, benchmarks, carbon action tools, and insights guide an improvement journey for environmental, social and ethical practices across 200 industry categories and 175 countries. Industry leaders such as Johnson & Johnson, L’Oréal, Unilever, LVMH, Bridgestone, BASF and JPMorgan are among the 100,000 businesses that collaborate with EcoVadis to drive resilience, sustainable growth and positive impact worldwide. Learn more on ecovadis.com, Twitter or LinkedIn.

