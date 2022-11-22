The Global Vending Machine Market is expected to grow by $12426.7 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 16.81% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Vending Machine Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03326383/?utm_source=GNW

81% during the forecast period. Our report on the vending machine market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing demand for cashless vending machines, the growing demand for intelligent vending machines from the retail industry, and the increasing popularity of vending machines.



The vending machine market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Low-end vending machines

• Intelligent vending machines



By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the tie-ups between retailers and manufacturers as one of the prime reasons driving the vending machine market growth during the next few years. Also, the real-time data collection capabilities of intelligent vending machines and rising customization in vending machines will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters. Our report on vending machine market covers the following areas:

• Vending machine market sizing

• Vending machine market forecast

• Vending machine market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading vending machine market vendors that include Azkoyen SA, Bianchi Industry Spa, BULK VENDING SYSTEMS Ltd., Compass Group Plc, Continental Vending Inc., Crane Payment Innovations Inc., Ellab AS, Federal Machine, Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., Future Techniks India Pvt. Ltd., Glory Ltd., Intel Corp., Orasesta Spa, Royal Vendors Inc., Sanden Corp., Seaga Manufacturing Inc., Sielaff GmbH and Co. KG, The Coca Cola Co., Westomatic Vending Services Ltd., and Worldline SA. Also, the vending machine market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03326383/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________