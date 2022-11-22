New York, USA, Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Congestive Heart Failure Treatment Devices Market to Hit USD 27 Billion Mark by 2027, Assesses DelveInsight

The congestive heart failure treatment devices market is expanding due to the rising incidence of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), an increase in research and development activities in product development, and an aging population that is susceptible to these diseases. Furthermore, the sedentary lifestyle and extreme benefits of these devices in heart failure cases during the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the growing popularity of minimally invasive interventions, contributed to the growth of the congestive heart failure treatment devices market during the forecast period of 2022–2027.

DelveInsight’s Congestive Heart Failure Treatment Devices Market Insights report provides the current and forecast market analysis, individual leading congestive heart failure treatment devices companies’ market shares, challenges, congestive heart failure treatment devices market drivers, barriers, and trends, and key congestive heart failure treatment devices companies in the market.

Key Takeaways from the Congestive Heart Failure Treatment Devices Market Report

As per DelveInsight estimates, North America is anticipated to dominate the global congestive heart failure treatment devices market during the forecast period.

Notable congestive heart failure treatment devices companies such as General Electric Company, Boston Scientific Corporation, Medtronic, St. Jude Medical, Inc., Biotronik SE & Co. KG, LivaNova PLC, Shree Pacetronix Ltd., OSCOR Inc., MEDICO S.p.A., Lepu Medical Technology Co. Ltd., MicroPort Scientific Corporation, Edwards Lifesciences, Zoll Medical Corporation, Vitatron, Osypka Medical, Inc., Cook Medical, Abbott, CorWave SA, Berlin Heart GmbH, Jarvik Heart, Inc. , and several others are currently operating in the congestive heart failure treatment devices market.

, and several others are currently operating in the congestive heart failure treatment devices market. On 31 October 2022, Abiomed received FDA approval for an easier-to-wear pump, Impella RP Flex, for right-sided heart failure.

received FDA approval for an easier-to-wear pump, Impella RP Flex, for right-sided heart failure. In October 2022, Allegheny General Hospital cardiologists and vascular surgeons announced that they had performed the first successful implant in Pittsburgh of a new device called Barostim, which is used to treat patients with progressive heart failure.

cardiologists and vascular surgeons announced that they had performed the first successful implant in Pittsburgh of a new device called Barostim, which is used to treat patients with progressive heart failure. In October 2022, CARMAT announced that the French National Agency for Medicine and Health Product Safety ("ANSM") and the Patient Protection Committee (CPP Ile-de-France XI) had granted the necessary regulatory approvals to restart the EFICAS clinical trial.

announced that the French National Agency for Medicine and Health Product Safety ("ANSM") and the Patient Protection Committee (CPP Ile-de-France XI) had granted the necessary regulatory approvals to restart the EFICAS clinical trial. In July 2022, Ancora Heart, Inc. announced that the AccuCinch Ventricular Restoration System had received Breakthrough Device Designation from the FDA.

announced that the AccuCinch Ventricular Restoration System had received Breakthrough Device Designation from the FDA. In January 2022, the School of Medical Research and Technology (SMRT) of IIT Kanpur launched Hridyantra, a challenge-based program to develop an advanced artificial heart, also called a Left Ventricular Assist device (LVAD) for patients with end-stage heart failure.

To read more about the latest highlights related to the congestive heart failure treatment devices market, get a snapshot of the key highlights entailed in the Global Congestive Heart Failure Treatment Devices Market Report

Congestive Heart Failure Treatment Devices Overview

Congestive heart failure (CHF) is a chronic, progressive condition that affects the heart muscle’s pumping action. It usually happens when fluid accumulates within the heart, causing it to pump inefficiently.

Pacemakers, cardiac resynchronization therapy devices, implantable cardioverter defibrillators, and ventricular assist devices are some examples of congestive heart failure treatment devices. An implantable cardiac defibrillator is a medical device that is implanted inside the body. An ICD (implantable cardioverter defibrillator) constantly monitors heart rhythm and delivers a small shock to the heart muscle if it becomes abnormal. A ventricular assist device aids in blood circulation from the lower chambers of the heart to the rest of the body.





Congestive Heart Failure Treatment Devices Market Insights

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the global congestive heart failure treatment devices market. Rising CVD cases, increased incidence of these disorders in the aging population, and others are expected to contribute to the growth of the North American congestive heart failure treatment devices market.

Furthermore, the increased emphasis on product development activities and the high interest of device manufacturers in entering local markets aid in the growth of the regional congestive heart failure treatment devices market. For instance, On 31 October 2022, Abiomed received FDA approval for an easier-to-wear pump, Impella RP Flex, for right-sided heart failure. These product launches in local markets can potentially drive congestive heart failure treatment devices market demand.

To know more about why North America is leading the market growth in the congestive heart failure treatment devices market, get a snapshot of the Congestive Heart Failure Treatment Devices Market Outlook

Congestive Heart Failure Treatment Devices Market Dynamics

The congestive heart failure treatment devices market is experiencing increased product demand for a variety of reasons. The key factor is the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs). Furthermore, an increase in the number of elderly patients would transform healthcare delivery and increase demand for congestive heart failure treatment devices.

Moreover, a sedentary lifestyle, which includes risk factors such as smoking tobacco, eating foods high in fat, cholesterol, and sodium, not enough physical activity, and excessive alcohol consumption, will eventually lead to an increase in heart failure cases globally, driving the demand for overall congestive heart failure treatment devices.

Along with the factors mentioned above, technological advancements in the field of congestive heart failure treatment devices, such as several recent advancements in implantable cardioverter-defibrillator (ICD) technology to extend battery life, improve patient monitoring, and better device programming to enhance therapy effectiveness in emergencies, are another factor that has contributed to the positive growth of congestive heart failure treatment devices market.

However, the number of product recalls and the high cost of congestive heart failure treatment devices may be limiting factors in the market’s growth.

Additionally, the COVID-19 pandemic has had a marginally positive impact on the congestive heart failure treatment devices market because hospital admissions for COVID -19 patients were prioritized, and congestive heart failure treatment devices were used for corona-infected patients to provide supportive treatments. During the pandemic, this resulted in an increase in demand for congestive heart failure treatment devices. Furthermore, the process of economic recovery, which included the easing of lockdown restrictions and the return of normalcy in the economic landscape following the pandemic, resulted in the resumption of regular healthcare services, which kept demand for these products on track in the congestive heart failure treatment devices market.

Get a sneak peek at the congestive heart failure treatment devices market dynamics @Congestive Heart Failure Treatment Devices Market Dynamics Analysis

Report Metrics Details Coverage Global Study Period 2019–2027 Base Year 2021 Market CAGR 8.26% Projected Congestive Heart Failure Treatment Devices Market Size by 2027 USD 27.96 Billion Key Congestive Heart Failure Treatment Devices Companies General Electric Company, Boston Scientific Corporation, Medtronic, St. Jude Medical, Inc., Biotronik SE & Co. KG, LivaNova PLC, Shree Pacetronix Ltd., OSCOR Inc., MEDICO S.p.A., Lepu Medical Technology Co. Ltd., MicroPort Scientific Corporation, Edwards Lifesciences, Zoll Medical Corporation, Vitatron, Osypka Medical, Inc., Cook Medical, Abbott, CorWave SA, Berlin Heart GmbH, Jarvik Heart, Inc., among others

Congestive Heart Failure Treatment Devices Market Assessment

Congestive Heart Failure Treatment Devices Market Segmentation Market Segmentation By Product: Ventricular Assist Devices (VADS) [LVAD, RVAD, BiVAD], Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators (Transvenous Icd, Subcutaneous ICD), Pacemakers (Implantable, External), Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy [Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy-Defibrillators (CRT-D), Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy-Pacemakers (CRT-P)], Others Market Segmentation By End User: Hospitals, Others Market Segmentation By Geography : North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL’s Views, Analyst’s View

Which MedTech key players in the congestive heart failure treatment devices market are set to emerge as the trendsetter explore @Congestive Heart Failure Treatment Devices Companies

Table of Contents

1 Report Introduction 2 Executive summary 3 Regulatory and Patent Analysis 4 Key Factors Analysis 5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 6 COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Congestive Heart Failure Treatment Devices Market 7 Congestive Heart Failure Treatment Devices Market Layout 8 Global Company Share Analysis – Key 3-5 Companies 9 Congestive Heart Failure Treatment Devices Market Company and Product Profiles 10 Project Approach 11 About DelveInsight

Interested in knowing the congestive heart failure treatment devices market by 2027? Click to get a snapshot of the Congestive Heart Failure Treatment Devices Market Trends

Related Reports

Congestive Heart Failure Market

Congestive Heart Failure Market Insight, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast – 2027 report delivers an in-depth understanding of market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key congestive heart failure companies, including Novartis, Boehringer Ingelheim, Eli Lilly, Bayer, Merck, AstraZeneca, Amgen, among others.

Intracardiac Echocardiography Devices Market

Intracardiac Echocardiography Devices Market Insight, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast – 2027 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key intracardiac echocardiography devices companies, including Medtronic, Infraredx, Inc., Stryker, among others.

Cardiac Arrhythmia Monitoring Devices Market

Cardiac Arrhythmia Monitoring Devices Market Insight, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast – 2027 report delivers an in-depth understanding of market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key cardiac arrhythmia monitoring devices companies, including Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific Corporation, Avanos Medical, among others.

Interventional Cardiology Devices Market

Interventional Radiology Devices Market Insight, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast – 2027 report delivers an in-depth understanding of market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key interventional cardiology devices companies, including Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific Corporation, Avanos Medical, Inc., Auris Health, Inc., Olympus, among others.

Implantable Cardiac Monitors (ICM) Market

Implantable Cardiac Monitors (ICM) Market Insight, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast – 2027 report delivers an in-depth understanding of market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key implantable cardiac monitors (ICM) companies, including Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific Corporation, Biotronik SE & Co. KG, among others.

Cardiac Biomarkers Testing Market

Cardiac Biomarkers Testing Market Insight, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast – 2027 report delivers an in-depth understanding of market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key cardiac biomarkers testing companies, including Beckman Coulter, Inc, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Abbott, among others.

Other Trending Reports

Goitre Market | Thymus Cancer Market | US Healthcare Outlook Report | Venous Stenosis Market | Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Systems Market | Metrorrhagia Market | Dysfunctional Uterine Bleeding Market | Hypereosinophilic Syndrome Market | Age-related Vision Dysfunction Market | Dental Lasers Market | CRISPR Therapies Pipeline Insight | Cell And Gene Therapy For Multiple Myeloma Market | Drug Hypersensitivity Market | Dysthymia Market | Persistent Depressive Disorder Market | Cancer Vaccines Market | Weight Loss/Weight Management (Obesity) Market | Food Allergy Market | Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder Market | Tumor Ablation Market | Physiotherapy Equipment Market | CAR-T Pipeline Insight | Anti-hypertension Market | Radiofrequency Ablation Devices Market | Global Messenger RNA (mRNA)-based Vaccines and Therapeutics Market | Gastro Intestinal Bleeding Market | Trastuzumab Biosimilars Insight | Varicose Veins Market | Germ Cell Tumor Market | Intracardiac Echocardiography Devices Market | India Healthcare Outlook Report | Crows Feet Market Insight | Seborrhoeic Dermatitis Market | Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market | Structural Heart Devices Market | Substance (Drug) Abuse Market

Related Healthcare Blogs

Upcoming Cardiovascular Diseases Drugs

Key Companies in the Cardiology Segment

Heart Failure Market

Top Cardiac Devices in the Market

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.