Arbor Valley Nursery Marks 20 Years of Giving With Naming Gift to Colorado State University

DENVER, Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arbor Valley Nursery, a leading full-service landscaping supply and service delivery company serving the Front Range, announced today a naming gift to Colorado State University's College of Agricultural Sciences. The gift underwrites the brand-new Arbor Valley Creative Collaboration Room, intended to provide a space for students, professors, and industry professionals to incubate innovative ideas that advance the future of landscaping and sustainability in the Mountain West. The room was unveiled at the university's Opening Celebration on May 4.

The gift continues a 20+-year legacy of support for Colorado State University's horticulture and landscape architecture students and programs. Arbor Valley Nursery's late president Dave Edmundson began underwriting student scholarships in 2001. This support has continued and grown since, with total scholarship support topping $200,000 over the previous two decades. The naming gift is a culmination of Arbor Valley Nursery's continued support and an investment in the future of the school and its programs. The Arbor Valley Creative Collaboration Room was unveiled this week on the Colorado State University campus in Fort Collins.

"Both Colorado State University and Arbor Valley Nursery are committed to growing the future, and the ways in which we pursue this mission are closely aligned," Arbor Valley Nursery CEO Matt Edmundsonsaid of the gift. "CSU gives young horticulturists and landscape architects an unparalleled education in creating thriving natural landscapes and emphasizes learning by doing. This is an ideal approach, one we're supporting as we invest in the future of the industry. We look forward to nurturing collaboration and connecting with students, professors, and graduates as we continue our work to change landscaping for the better."

Founded in Colorado in 1980, Arbor Valley Nursery is a third-generation family-run landscaping distribution firm pioneering new models of service delivery and focused on innovating the future of the landscaping industry. It's also been recognized as a regional and industry leader, with its selection as a 2018 Colorado Company to Watch.

"One of our highest priorities is sustainability innovation," Edmundson noted. "We're committed to initiatives that reduce our company's carbon footprint, and we focus on growing and supplying water-thrifty plants adapted to the West's climate, soil, and growing conditions. We anticipate advancing sustainability in our industry in many ways, including through collaboration with Colorado State University and its students."

