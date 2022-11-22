Stevie Nicks, Lauren Daigle, 38 Special and More Partner With Greater Good Music On Truckloads of Thanksgiving Food for Florida Disaster Zone

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Earlier this fall, Hurricane Ian roared through Florida as one of the worst disasters in the state's history. In the Fort Myers area, more than 5,000 homes were destroyed with thousands more sustaining damage. With many grocery stores and restaurants closed, food has not been readily available for Southwest Florida residents. It can also be difficult to afford food for families who suffered financial impacts of the disaster.

Greater Good Music is partnering with music artists from across the nation to provide help in the way of truckloads of grocery supplies delivered directly to Florida neighborhoods damaged by Hurricane Ian.

Stevie Nicks, Lauren Daigle, 38 Special, Foreigner, and more music artists are partnering with Greater Good Music to have food trucks delivered to Florida residents in need during the Thanksgiving season.

Greater Good Music has teamed up with the Harry Chapin Food Bank to organize these food distributions, donated by music artists, during the holiday season. Each distribution delivers 40,000 pounds of food and provides six hundred families with a week's worth of groceries.

Food distributions will continue into December bringing fresh fruits, vegetables, and protein to Florida families. The holidays are a particularly critical time for this help as other relief organizations end their operations, yet hurricane impacted families are still feeling the strain of recovery efforts.

"It's critical to be here for these families around the holidays. This could be a sad time in Southwest Florida with so much destruction. We want to bring comfort and nourishment. Music has so much power to heal, and these music artists sending food is a hands-on way to provide that healing," stated Sheila Jones, director of Greater Good Music. Online donations can be made at GreaterGoodMusic.org

Greater Good Music's mission is to prevent food insecurity by partnering with music artists to help families in need. According to the US Department of Agriculture, more than 34 million people, including 9 million children, in the United States are food insecure.

About Greater Good Music: Greater Good Music brings people and music together to do good. We partner with music artists on concert tours across the nation to supply food distributions before show time to low-income families and disaster victims. Find us at www.GreaterGoodMusic.org, and on Instagram (@GreaterGoodMusicCharity) and Facebook (facebook.com/GreaterGoodMusic). Greater Good Music is operating through a fiscal sponsorship with Players Philanthropy Fund (Federal Tax ID: 27-6601178), a Maryland charitable trust with federal tax-exempt status as a public charity under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Contributions to Greater Good Music are tax-deductible to the fullest extent of the law.

