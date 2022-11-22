The Global Automotive On-board Diagnostics (OBD) Market is expected to grow by $35638.36 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 18.29% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive On-board Diagnostics (OBD) Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03273507/?utm_source=GNW

36 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 18.29% during the forecast period. Our report on the automotive onboard diagnostics (OBD) market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by an increase in the adoption of usage-based insurance (UBI) using OBD as a measurement parameter, an increase in electronic content in vehicles, and Regulations mandating OBD systems.



The automotive on-board diagnostics (OBD) market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Allied services

• OBD port



By Vehicle Type Outlook

• IC engine

• Electric vehicle



By Geography

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the growing focus on remote diagnostics as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive onboard diagnostics (OBD) market growth during the next few years. Also, a shift in focus from OBD hardware to OBD software and integration with telematics will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the automotive on-board diagnostics (OBD) market covers the following areas:

• Automotive on-board diagnostics (OBD) market sizing

• Automotive on-board diagnostics (OBD) market forecast

• Automotive on-board diagnostics (OBD) market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automotive on-board diagnostics (OBD) market vendors that include Autel Intelligent Technology Co., AVL DiTEST GmbH, Bridgestone Corp, Continental AG, General Motors Co, Hearst Communications Inc., Innova Electronics Corp., Intel Corp., iWave Systems Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd., Mercedes Benz Group AG, Moj.io Inc., OBD Solutions LLC, Robert Bosch GmbH, Vector Informatik GmbH, Verizon Communications Inc., Zubie Inc., Dashboard Labs Corps., Denso Corp., and HELLA GmbH and Co. KG. Also, the automotive onboard diagnostics (OBD) market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive primary and secondary research. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03273507/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________