The Global Cable Assembly Market is expected to grow by $72 bn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.53% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cable Assembly Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03112387/?utm_source=GNW

53% during the forecast period. Our report on the cable assembly market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing demand for EVs, rising investments for upgrading telecommunication infrastructure, and increased popularity of fiber optics.



The cable assembly market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Application-specific

• Rectangular

• RF

• Circular

• Others



By Application

• Automotive

• Consumer electronics

• Telecom and datacom

• Industrial

• Others



By Geography

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the growth in data centers as one of the prime reasons driving the cable assembly market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing demand from the aerospace and defense industry and the advent of high-speed cable assemblies will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market through study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by analyzing key parameters. Our report on the cable assembly market covers the following areas:

• Cable assembly market sizing

• Cable assembly market forecast

• Cable assembly market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading cable assembly market vendors that include 3M Co., Amphenol Corp., Aptiv, BizLink Holding Inc, Cablecraft Motion Controls LLC, Carlisle Companies Inc., Carrio Cabling Corp., Copartner Tech Corp., Corning Inc., Fischer Connectors Holding SA, Japan Aviation Electronics Industry Ltd., Koch Industries Inc., Minnesota Wire & Cable Co., Nexans SA, NKT AS, Prysmian Spa, RF Industries Ltd., Samtec Inc., Smiths Group Plc, TE Connectivity Ltd., and W. L. Gore and Associates Inc. Also, the cable assembly market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market through study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by analyzing key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive primary and secondary research. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03112387/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________