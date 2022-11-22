Christy Sports Announces Rebranded Crested Butte Location

LAKEWOOD, Colo., Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Christy Sports, the premier outdoor retailer helping people #stepoutside, today announces the opening of its newly remodeled and rebranded location in Crested Butte, Colorado. The recently updated store, previously known as Flatiron Sports, is now Christy Sports Treasury Center and marks the second Christy Sports base area location at Mt. Crested Butte.



The rebranded and updated location is a result of Christy Sports acquiring the Flatiron Sports location in 2015, highlighting the company’s continued success and expansion in the region. The Treasury Center location opened to guests on November 16, 2022. It will continue the Flatiron Sports legacy of providing best-in-class customer service with the same trusted team, now under the Christy Sports banner.

“We moved the shop to the Treasury Center in 1988 and continued to serve over four generations of guests,” says GJ Santelli, former owner of Flatiron Sports. “When Christy Sports acquired us, we knew our legacy of service would continue, however, their elevation and expansion of the shop takes customer service to a whole new level.”

The Christy Sports Treasury Center location underwent an extensive elevation this summer, adding more than 3,300 square feet to the store. The space upgrade allowed for the expansion of every department, so guests have a seamless shopping and gear rental experience, and unmatched customer service known as the Christy Difference. This Winter the shop will be a full-service ski and snowboard retail and rental location with expert services like boot fitting and tuning.

The location is complemented by the existing base area Christy Sports in Mountaineer Square.

“The improvements we incorporated in this store elevation show our commitment to not only the guests of Crested Butte, but the community as well,” says Gary Montes de Oca, Chief Development and Strategy Officer at Christy Sports. “Our greatest asset is our staff, and we continue to expand opportunities for people who share our stoke to give guests the best customer experience.”

Christy Sports locations across Colorado, Utah, New Mexico, Washington, and Montana have upgraded to the prestigious Wintersteiger Easyrent system to manage their rental fleets of ski and snowboards, and hike and bike equipment. Christy Sports is now the largest Easyrent customer in the U.S. and the fourth-largest rental fleet in the world.

For more information about the Christy Sports Crested Butte locations, visit https://www.christysports.com/resorts/resort-crested-butte.html

ABOUT CHRISTY SPORTS

At Christy Sports, we help people #stepoutside - outside the predictable and expected walls of their comfort zone, and into a never-ending journey of progression. Driven by our unmatched passion for the outdoors, we are always advancing and creating new opportunities for even more people to #stepoutside. In-store and online, within our industry, and within the communities we serve, we bring a spirit of innovation to every aspect of what we do. We were founded in Colorado in 1958, but we’ve been chasing adventure for much longer. Skiing and snowboarding aren’t just a job for us, it’s a lifestyle. No matter your level, we strive to give you the best experience possible and invite you to #stepoutside with us. Because when we step outside together, we step forward.

Headquartered in Lakewood, Colorado, Christy Sports is one of the leading outdoor specialty retailers in the nation with more than 60 locations in Colorado, Utah, New Mexico, Washington, and Montana. In addition to offering a broad selection of retail merchandise in its stores and e-commerce sites, Christy Sports is a leading provider of Rental and Equipment Services. During the spring and summer seasons, the Company operates highly professional outdoor businesses including Patio Furniture, Hiking, Cycling, Watersports and Tennis to further inspire and enable Christy Sports guests’ healthy lifestyles, and to leverage its operational infrastructure and passionate employee base.



