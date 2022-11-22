The Global Water-Soluble Paints Market is expected to grow by $11042 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.93% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Water-Soluble Paints Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p02900516/?utm_source=GNW

93% during the forecast period. Our report on the water-soluble paints market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by advantages offered by water-soluble paints, stringent regulations on the use of solvent-based paints, and growth in the real estate and construction industry.



The water-soluble paints market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Architecture

• General

• Automotive

• Wood

• Others



By Product

• Polyacrylate-based/acrylic

• Polyester-based

• Alkyd-based

• Epoxy-based

• Epoxy ester-based



By Geography

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the expansions of manufacturing facilities by vendors as one of the prime reasons driving the water-soluble paints market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing focus on bio-based and eco-friendly products and developments in end-user industries will lead to sizable demand in the market.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading water-soluble paints market vendors that include Akzo Nobel NV, Asian Paints Ltd., Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., BASF SE, Berger Paints India Ltd., Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Brillux GmbH and Co. KG, Chenyang Group Ltd., DAW SE, Diamond Vogel, Dunn Edwards Corp., Eco Safety Products, Kansai Paint Co. Ltd., Meffert AG Farbwerke, Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd., NIPSEA Group, PPG Industries Inc., RPM International Inc., Sika AG, and The Sherwin Williams Co. Also, the water-soluble paints market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive primary and secondary research. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

