The Global Type 2 Diabetes Market is expected to grow by $39.37 bn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 10.94% during the forecast period

94% during the forecast period. Our report on the type 2 diabetes market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising prevalence of diabetes, irse in prevalence of obesity and changing lifestyles, and recent product approvals.



The type 2 diabetes market is segmented as below:

By Drug Class

• Insulin

• DPP-4 inhibitor

• GLP-1 receptor agonists

• SGLT-2 inhibitors

• Others



By Distribution Channel

• Retail pharmacies

• Hospital pharmacies

• Online pharmacies



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the growing geriatric population as one of the prime reasons driving the type 2 diabetes market growth during the next few years. Also, an increase in awareness of diabetes and growth initiatives and innovations in therapies will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the type 2 diabetes market covers the following areas:

• Type 2 diabetes market sizing

• Type 2 diabetes market forecast

• Type 2 diabetes market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading type 2 diabetes market vendors that include Amgen Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Baxter International Inc., Biocon Ltd., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Cadila Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd., DM Pharma Marketing Pvt. Ltd., Eli Lilly and Co., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Johnson and Johnson, Merck KGaA, Novartis AG, Novo Nordisk AS, Pfizer Inc., Practo Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Sanofi SA, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., and Tonghua Dongbao Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

