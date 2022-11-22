The Global Electric Bus Market is expected to grow by 61.03 th units during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 9.23% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Electric Bus Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p02039439/?utm_source=GNW

23% during the forecast period. The report on the electric bus market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the reduction in battery prices, technological improvements to reduce downtime, and government initiatives promoting electric buses.



The electric bus market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Intercity

• Intra city



By Type

• Pure electric bus

• Plug-in hybrid bus



By Geography

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the increasing popularity of wireless charging systems as one of the prime reasons driving the electric bus market growth during the next few years. Also, technological advancements in electric buses and retrofitted electric bus will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The report on the electric bus market covers the following areas:

• Electric bus market sizing

• Electric bus market forecast

• Electric bus market industry analysis



This vendor analysis includes several leading electric bus market vendors that include AB Volvo, BKM.BY, Bollore SE, BYD Co. Ltd., CNH Industrial NV, Complete Coach Works, Eletra, GreenPower Motor Co. Inc., Jiangsu Alfa Bus Co. Ltd., Linkker Oy, Mercedes Benz Group AG, NFI Group Inc., POL-MOT Holding SA, Proterra Inc., Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd., TECNOBUS Spa, VDL Bus and Coach BV, Xiamen King Long United Automotive Industry Co. Ltd., Yinlong Energy China Ltd., and Zhongtong Bus Holding Co. Ltd.. Also, the electric bus market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary.

