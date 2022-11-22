The Global Corporate E-learning Market is expected to grow by $44908.64 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 12.19% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Corporate E-learning Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p02008995/?utm_source=GNW

19% during the forecast period. Our report on the corporate e-learning market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the reduction in employee training costs for employers, increasing penetration of smartphones and tablets, and rising adoption of cloud computing.



The corporate e-learning market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Services

• Manufacturing

• Retail

• Others



By Deployment

• On-premises

• Cloud-based



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the adoption of microlearning as one of the prime reasons driving the corporate e-learning market growth during the next few years. Also, increased use of wearable gadgets and mobile learning in developing countries will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market through study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by analyzing key parameters. Our report on the corporate e-learning market covers the following areas:

• Corporate e-learning market sizing

• Corporate e-learning market forecast

• Corporate e-learning market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading corporate e-learning market vendors that include Articulate Global Inc., Cegid SA, Cegos Group, City and Guilds Group, CommLab India LLP, Compunnel Software Group Inc., Continu, Cornerstone OnDemand Inc., D2L Corp., Designing Digitally Inc., Epignosis, G Cube Webwide Software Pvt. Ltd., Hive Learning Ltd., Intuition Publishing Ltd., John Wiley and Sons Inc., Kallidus Ltd., Learning Technologies Group Plc, MPS Group, Paylocity Holding Corp., and Skillsoft Corp. Also, the corporate e-learning market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market through study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by analyzing key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive primary and secondary research. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p02008995/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________