The Global Industrial Automation Control Market is expected to grow by $39.34 bn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.46% during the forecast period

46% during the forecast period. Our report on the industrial automation control market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the need for simplification of complex manufacturing activities, increasing focus on smart factories, and changing market dynamics.



The industrial automation control market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Sensors

• Drives

• DCS

• SCADA

• PLC



By End-user

• Process industry

• Discrete industry



By Geography

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increasing need for open platform architecture for automation software as one of the prime reasons driving the industrial automation control market growth during the next few years. Also, the virtualization of automation control systems and value chain integration by automation solution providers will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the industrial automation control market covers the following areas:

• Industrial automation control market sizing

• Industrial automation control market forecast

• Industrial automation control market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading industrial automation control market vendors that include ABB Ltd., Beckhoff Automation GmbH and Co. KG, Bosch Rexroth AG, Eaton Corp. Plc, Electrical4U, Endress Hauser Group Services AG, Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., General Electric Co., Hitachi Ltd., Industrial Automation Control, Keyence India Pvt. Ltd., NNIT AS, OMRON Corp., Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, TOSHIBA CORP, Yokogawa Electric Corp., Emerson Electric Co., and Honeywell International Inc. Also, the industrial automation control market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

