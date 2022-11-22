The Global Data Analytics Market is expected to grow by $21436 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 13.84% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Data Analytics Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p01622382/?utm_source=GNW

84% during the forecast period. Our report on the data analytics market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the extensive use of modern technology in company operations, the rising need to improve business efficiency, and an exponential increase in data.



The data analytics market is segmented as below:

By Component

• Services

• Software

• Hardware



By Deployment

• Cloud

• On-premise



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the prevalence of the internet and the increased use of linked and integrated technologies as one of the prime reasons driving the data analytics market growth during the next few years. Also, the increasing adoption of real-time data analytics and the requirement for advanced analytics for operational efficiency will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the data analytics market covers the following areas:

• Data analytics market sizing

• Data analytics market forecast

• Data analytics market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading data analytics market vendors that include Alteryx Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Datameer Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Mu Sigma, Oracle Corp., Rapidops Inc., Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Sisense Ltd., Teradata Corp., ThoughtSpot Inc., TIBCO Software Inc., Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd., Alphabet Inc., and Fair Isaac Corp.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions.

