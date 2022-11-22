Kingsbarn Capital Management Announces Jim Fowler as Chief Investment Officer

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kingsbarn Realty Capital's alternative asset management subsidiary, Kingsbarn Capital Management ("Company" or "Kingsbarn"), is proud to announce the appointment of Jim Fowler as its Chief Investment Officer. Mr. Fowler brings more than 20 years of experience in the private and public debt and equity capital markets. As CIO, Fowler will manage two investment funds while also advising on other firm asset management activities.

"Jim is a major asset for Kingsbarn and our investors," stated Jeff Pori, CEO of Kingsbarn Realty Capital. "His vast experience working with multiple leading national investment companies, paired with his attention to detail and work ethic, make him a perfect match for our firm."

Prior to joining Kingsbarn, Mr. Fowler held executive management positions at three publicly listed financial services companies. Prior to its sale to Citizens Financial Group in November 2021, Jim was a 20-year senior partner at JMP Group, where he spent the first 10 years of his tenure as a senior equity research analyst and Co-Director of Equity Research covering mortgage finance and specialty finance companies. During his second decade at JMP, he co-managed a financial services-focused equity hedge fund and managed a credit fund providing senior and junior debt to lower middle market companies. Concurrent with managing these funds, Mr. Fowler held executive positions at two JMP-sponsored publicly listed companies: Chairman of the Board of Directors of New York Mortgage Trust and Chief Investment Officer for Harvest Capital Credit. During his tenure at JMP, Jim was included in the annual "Best on the Street" analyst survey conducted by The Wall Street Journal, ranking second as a stock picker in both the real estate and the diversified financial services categories.

Mr. Fowler is a Golden Gate University alumnus.

About Kingsbarn Capital Management

Kingsbarn Capital Management is a multi-disciplinary alternative asset manager focused on delivering niche products that help investors best navigate current market conditions. A subsidiary of Kingsbarn Realty Capital, Kingsbarn Capital Management has offices in Las Vegas, Nevada and Phoenix, Arizona. For more information, please visit www.KingsbarnCapital.com.

About Kingsbarn Realty Capital

Kingsbarn Realty Capital is a real estate centric investment house that provides institutional and accredited investors access to an array of alternative investments. Kingsbarn offers investments in private equity, exchange traded funds, traditional investment funds, private placements, and Delaware Statutory Trusts (DSTs). Kingsbarn's management team has wide-ranging experience developing, managing, operating, and sponsoring a diversified portfolio of stabilized, income-driven properties as well as ground-up construction, value-added offerings, opportunity zone investments, and entitlement projects. Kingsbarn has over $1.5 billion of assets under management and has acquired over 250 properties throughout the United States. The company currently has a development pipeline of over $2 billion consisting of multifamily, student housing, industrial, retail, and hospitality.

###

Contact Information:

Holly Silvestri

Partner

holly@theferrarogroup.com

702-367-7771



Emma Williams

Sr. Account Executive

emma@theferrarogroup.com

+17023677771



Related Images











Image 1









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment