Global Retro Reflective Material Market Is Expected to Reach $36 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 17.19%

Phoenix, AZ, Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Retro Reflective Material Market By Application (Conspicuity, Traffic & Work Zone, Personal Safety, And Fleet & Vehicle Registration), By Product Type (Paints, And Films), By Technology (Glass Beads, Ceramic Beads, Microprismatic), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2028” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Retro Reflective Material Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 8.65 billion in 2021 and it is expected to surpass around USD 36 billion mark by 2028, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 17.19% during the forecast period 2022 to 2028.”

What is Retro Reflective Material? How big is the Retro Reflective Material Industry?

Retro Reflective Material Industry Coverage & Overview:

A retro reflecting material or surface is any surface or device with the ability to reflect light or radiation to its origin or source. Retro reflecting materials have a high acceptance rate for a variety of angles of incidence that refers to the geometric angle between a perpendicular line touching the surface at the point of incidence and the ray incidence itself.

This property of retro reflective material is different from the conventional planar mirror which reflects incoming signals only if the mirror is at a 90 degrees angle to the wavefront. Retro reflective materials are gaining momentum in the global market since they have proven to be effective in improving the state of brightness under low-light conditions or during nighttime.

However, they lack conspicuity during day time. The most widely used form of retro reflective material is in the form of sheeting which helps to increase the brightness of a given surface, especially during night time along with providing high visibility. They are also currently being used in clothing items so that they become visible when they fall under the radar of an incoming vehicle. In the case of high-visibility clothing, retro reflective materials are used alongside fluorescent fabrics to help generate higher visibility even from a long distance which aids traffic accident reduction.

Global Retro Reflective Material Market: Growth Dynamics

The global retro reflective material market is projected to grow owing to the increasing efforts undertaken by regional governments along with domestic and international agencies to promote the wearing of workwear that provides increased visibility when working in low-light or dark conditions. The growing interest of health and safety agencies is to reduce the number of hazards occurring at the workspace, especially work sites that require employees to work under extreme and dangerous conditions. The high adoption rate of retro reflective material in the clothing industry may also contribute to high revenue in the coming years.

Brands providing athletic wear like Nike, Adidas, and Under Armor provide a mix of fluorescent fabric along with retro reflective material on their clothing item for athletes that undergo training or perform outdoor training during night time like cyclists, runners, and others. The growing technological advancement in the production of retro reflective materials to improve the shelf-life of the product may also aid in a high adoption rate soon.

The global market may face limitations during its growth trajectory due to less awareness about safety precautions in developing or low-income economies. Nations that have poor infrastructure may find the installation or use of retro reflective material as a high-cost investment and may opt for substitutes. Weak reinforcement of precautionary measures by government agencies in poor economies may also lead to a loss of end-consumers.

The use of ceramic bead technology may create lucrative growth opportunities in the global market and easy degradation of retro reflective materials may create challenging situations.

Retro Reflective Material Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global retro reflective material is segmented based on application, product type, technology, and region.

Based on product type, the global market is divided into paints and films. The global market is currently dominated by the film sector which also includes tapes and sheets since they have found applications across segments including apparel, automotive & transport, and construction or infrastructure. More often than not, retro reflective material is sewn over clothing items which helps in increasing the wearer’s visibility which can be predominantly witnessed in low-light situations or dark. The film or tape can reflect light coming from other people or objects on the road and alert the wearer of its presence.

Based on technology the global market segments are glass beads, ceramic beads, and microprismatic. In 2021, the global market witnessed the highest growth in the microprismatic section and it is projected to grow at a high CAGR in the coming years. The use of microprismatic technology results in an improved state of retro reflectivity in these materials. The growing investments in upgrading safety levels are expected to drive the demand for the microprismatic segment. The technology was developed in the 1960s.

The global Retro Reflective Material market is segmented as follows:

By Application

Conspicuity

Traffic & Work Zone

Personal Safety

Fleet & Vehicle Registration

By Product Type

Paints

Films

By Technology

Glass & Ceramic Beads

Microprismatic

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Retro Reflective Material market include -

Dominic Optical

Nippon Carbide Industries

ORAFOL

Asian Paints PPG

Changzhou Hua R Sheng Reflective Material

Reflomax

Key Insights from Primary Research:

According to the analysis shared by our research forecaster, the Retro Reflective Material market is likely to expand at a CAGR of around 17.19% during the forecast period (2022-2028).

In terms of revenue, the Retro Reflective Material market size was valued at around US$ 8.65 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 36 billion by 2028.

Based on application segmentation, traffic & work zone were predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2021

Based on product type segmentation, films were the leading products in 2021.

On the basis of region, Asia-Pacific was the leading revenue generator in 2021.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Retro Reflective Material industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Retro Reflective Material Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Retro Reflective Material Industry?

What segments does the Retro Reflective Material Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Retro Reflective Material Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2028

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Application, By Product Type, By Technology and By Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Regional Analysis:

Asia-Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR in the global retro reflective market due to the increasing population and the need to have better safety standards to avoid any accidents. The regional market may also benefit from the growing chemicals industry of China, which currently ranks as number 1 across the globe.

Regions like China, Japan, and India host large manufacturing sectors which is a major reason to attract foreign investments to develop and produce retro reflective materials in large quantities. North America may grow due to the rise in strategic alliances undertaken by domestic players to expand consumer databases along with strict emphasis by the government bodies to maintain high safety at work sites.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments

In January 2020, Coats and Osram introduced a new range of garments that make use of retro reflective material with 3 times visibility range

In October 2022, 3M launched next-generation reflective material which may assist in cost reduction

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

Which key factors will influence retro reflective material market growth over 2022-2028?

The global retro reflective material market is projected to witness a surge in demand due to the rising urbanization and modernization of regions along with high investments in infrastructure development as the demand for developed residential and commercial places is increasing rapidly.

What will be the value of the retro reflective material market during 2022-2028?

According to study, the global retro reflective material market size was worth around USD 8.65 billion in 2021 and is predicted to grow to around USD 36 billion by 2028 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 17.19% between 2022 and 2028.

Which region will contribute notably towards the retro reflective material market value?

The global retro reflective material market is projected to witness staggering revenue growth in Asia-Pacific during the forecast period. The rise is expected to be propelled by the increasing investments to upgrade infrastructural settings in regions like India, China, Singapore, Japan, and others.

Which are the major players leveraging the retro reflective material market growth?

The global retro reflective material market is dominated by players like Dominic Optical, Nippon Carbide Industries, ORAFOL, Asian Paints PPG, Changzhou Hua R Sheng Reflective Material, and Reflomax.

