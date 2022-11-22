Advanced Ceramics Market will grow at a CAGR of 5.3% | Advanced Ceramics Industry Trends, Growth, Size, Competitive Landscape Analysis and Regional Insights

ENTERPRISE, Nevada, Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

All items created using inorganic, pure materials using various specialized manufacturing techniques are called advanced ceramics. Advanced ceramics' permeability, magnetism, insulation and conduction allow various uses. It offers a high-performance, cost-effective alternative to traditional materials like glass, metals, and plastics. These materials include alumina, aluminum nitride, zirconia, silicon carbide, silicon nitride and titania-based materials, each having unique properties



Advanced Ceramics Market Size Growth Rate:

According to the DataM market research report, the global advanced ceramics market size was valued at USD YY billion in 2021, it is projected to reach USD YY billion by 2029, with growth at a CAGR of 5.3% over the forecast period 2022-2029.





Demand for advanced ceramic materials is anticipated to increase due to the expanding usage of silicon carbide ceramics (SiC) and gallium nitride (GaN) in solar modules, wind turbines, and pollution control applications. Increased demand for advanced ceramics from numerous end-use sectors due to various advanced ceramics features is a significant factor fueling market expansion. The market is expanding due to rising sales of ceramic coatings and demand for silicon nitride ceramics.

Advanced Ceramics Market Drivers:

Consistent improvements in research and development methodologies are increasing the potential uses for advanced ceramics and benefiting the leading producers of these materials. Improvements in fracture toughness, particularly for structural ceramics, are important. Modern advanced ceramics are advancing with strength and robustness unmatched by ordinary ceramics, which have poor strength.





It is anticipated that recent advancements in energy-harvesting technologies, rising silicon nitride ceramic utilization and expanding use of titania-based materials will spur market expansion. It aims to increase the effectiveness of advanced ceramics, such as fiber reinforcement and the insertion of extra duct binders.

Advanced Ceramics Market Restraints:

Many companies have expressed worry about the price of sophisticated ceramics. The cost of ceramic fibers significantly influences the price of these ceramics. Production of alumina and silicon carbide ceramics is still fairly small. These fibers are frequently used as composite materials in many areas, including aerospace, medical, military & defense and marine. The advanced ceramics market's expansion is constrained by higher silicon carbide prices caused by the delayed production of ceramic fibers.





Another factor that raises the price of these ceramics is matrix production. Costly batch processes carried out at high temperatures in a controlled environment are required to produce a matrix. One of the biggest challenges to the market's expansion is the introduction of specific sophisticated ceramic materials into new applications.

Advanced Ceramics Market Opportunities:

The expansion is anticipated to be fueled by the expanding use of 3D printing across various industries and the introduction of new products to the market. The demand for advanced ceramics to create parts and components for high-performance applications is driven by the growing popularity of 3D printing. The market for advanced ceramics is being propelled by the increased use of these ceramics as plastic and metal alternatives across various end-use industries.





For instance, Tethon 3D and Fortify announced their collaboration to produce technical ceramics for 3D printing in November 2021. Such measures will boost market growth by creating new prospects for the product in the aerospace, medical and energy industries.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

Global healthcare, the electrical & electronics sectors and the economies of various nations have all been impacted by the current COVID-19 epidemic. Concerns over cleanliness have grown due to COVID-19, increasing demand for personal protective equipment (PPE), including gloves, masks and drapes. The pandemic reduced demand for products in other industries, but it increased demand for sophisticated ceramics in the medical industry.





Advanced ceramics have become a viable option for carriers that store and carry blood probes in diagnostic equipment due to their biocompatibility. The need for sophisticated ceramic carriers is expected to increase during the pandemic as pharmaceutical and med-tech companies scramble to increase their testing capacities.

Recent Developments in the Industry:

The introduction of Hafnium Carbide (HfC), a new member of the family of silicon carbide (SiC) producing pre-ceramic polymers, was announced by Starfire Systems Inc. in June 2021. HfC is utilized to create ceramic matrix composite (CMC) and high-purity powder. In March 2021, Ceramtec vertically integrated ultrasonic sensor and transducer assembly with its superior piezoceramics manufacturing. With the help of this combination, the business can now offer end-to-end service for particular high-power Langevin transducers as well as a full-service solution comprising transducer design, development and production for a range of medical applications.

Market Segmentation:

As per the research analysis, the global advanced ceramics market is segmented by material into titanate, alumina, zirconia and silicon carbide, by class into monolithic ceramics, ceramic coatings, ceramic matrix composites, by application into electrical equipment, catalyst supports, electronic devices, wear parts, engine parts, others.

Based on material, the titanate ceramics segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of X% during the forecast period (2022-2029). The product is used in resonators and antennas. Titanate-based materials are now essential elements of the modern world since they are employed in the dielectric resonators of microwave communication systems. Growing investments in wireless communication are anticipated to drive segment development, particularly in the wake of the COVID-19 epidemic.





In 2020, U.S. wireless sector invested US$ 30 billion, according to the CTIA's 2021 Annual Wireless Industry Survey. The amount of cellular data traffic in the same year increased by more than 200% from 2016 to 42 trillion megabytes. Investments in next-generation technologies are being fueled by the expansion of the Internet of Things, the culture of working from home and digital platforms, which is increasing demand for resonators and antennas.

Geographical Classification:

The global advanced ceramics market is segmented into major countries, including North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa.

Asia-Pacific Advanced Ceramics Market:

The significant revenue share is mostly attributable to the increasing investments in the region's electronics, medical and EV industries. For instance, seven businesses invested US$34.6 million to open seven plants at the Medical Devices Park in Telangana, India, in December 2021. The primary market for advanced ceramics in the region is China. Rising product demand in the medical industry can be blamed for the increase. Additionally, the market will advance due to the rapid advancement of technology and increased research and development initiatives.





Due to the growing number of aspiring industry players and the increasing use of titanium oxide in the local automotive industry, China advanced ceramics market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of about xx percent and generate more than US$ XX Billion in revenue by the end of the anticipated year. The region's need for advanced ceramics is anticipated to increase due to the introduction of 5G technology and developments in medical electronics. An increasing population, urbanization, technological advancements like 5G & IoT and favorable government regulations are expected to make India and China the country's fastest-growing markets.

North America Advanced Ceramics Market:

The booming electronics, medical and EV businesses in the area are anticipated to promote market expansion. The market is also anticipated to increase due to rising demand for high-quality semiconductors that transmit ultra-high frequency signals to provide greater connectivity.





For instance, EMD Electronics announced in December 2021 that it would invest US$1 billion in U.S. through 2025 to support semiconductor customers and increase growth opportunities in the electronics market.

Europe Advanced Ceramics Market:

The expansion of advanced ceramics is anticipated to be aided by the region's expanding electronics sector. The largest electronics industry in Europe is located in Germany. In 2021, the worldwide electronics industry was anticipated to reach US$4.77 trillion, according to the German Electrical and Electronic Manufacturers' Association (ZVEI).

Competitive Analysis:

Advanced ceramics manufacturers work very hard to develop cutting-edge technology for unusual applications. In recent years, there has been an evident increase in market competition. Major players in the advanced ceramics market are investing in enhancing their product lineups and increasing their production capacity to meet growing demand.

Major Companies:

Major key companies contributing to the market's growth include;

Advanced Ceramic Manufacturing, LLC





Asahi Glass Co.





Corning Inc.





Ceramtec GmbH





Coorstek Inc.





Kyocera Corporation





Morimura Group (Japan)





Morgan Advanced Materials PLC





Rauschert Steinbach GmbH





Saint-Gobain Ceramic Materials





