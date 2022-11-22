LiveToBeHappy Appoints Joe Caprino as President and Chief Commercial Officer

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiveToBeHappy, Inc. (OTC: CAVR) (“LTBH” or the “Company”), a vertically integrated lifestyle services company focused on building brands that improve lives, announced that it has appointed Joe Caprino as President and Chief Commercial Officer.



Mr. Caprino brings over 30 years of experience specializing in business development for companies from the start-up phase to $500 million enterprises. He currently services as Principal at Caprino Management and was recently appointed to LTBH’s Board of Directors. Mr. Caprino has extensive experience in the education, hospitality, and real estate sectors, where he previously served in executive level positions leading sales, marketing, and business development. Mr. Caprino’s expertise includes strong corporate governance, the creation of strategic alliances, and managing post-acquisition integrations. He has a master’s degree from St. Bonaventure University and earned his BS in international Management from the State University of New York in Fredonia.

Mr. Caprino will be responsible for designing and implementing the Company's commercial strategy to drive business growth and will oversee transformation and management of subsidiaries, including Sinacori Builders, Hospitality Restoration Services, RenuYou, Trudant Executive Services, GTA, AV Rover, Canary Travel, DRIP Fitness, and Monument Group.

“On behalf of our board and management team, I would like to welcome Joe to the position, and we are privileged to have someone of his caliber serve as our President and Chief Commercial Officer,” said Kevin Cox, Chief Executive Officer of LTBH. “With his broad experience in developing and implementing growth strategies and a history of achieving measurable results for various companies, we believe Joe will be instrumental as we continue to focus on organic growth and driving additional scale through accretive acquisitions. Joe will help us expand the breadth and depth of our reach as a company, positioning us to generate sustainable value for our shareholders.”

Mr. Caprino added, “LiveToBeHappy is a uniquely positioned company with a portfolio of unique, compelling brands that have meaningful impact on people’s lives. I look forward to working with Kevin and the team to execute on the company’s plans focused on operational excellence, expansion and on broadening the company’s overall portfolio.”

About LiveToBeHappy, Inc.

LiveToBeHappy, Inc. (OTC: CAVR) is a vertically integrated platform company focused on developing and building lifestyle brands. The Company acquires undervalued assets and manages a diversified portfolio of technology, education, and real estate services companies. The LTBH mission is to build lives, not just places to live. For more information, please visit our website at www.livetobehappy.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including statements that include the words “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “project,” “forecast,” “estimate,” “may,” “should,” “anticipate” and similar statements of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason, except as required by law.

