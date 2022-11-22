First Capital, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend

CORYDON, Ind., Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCAP) has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.26 (twenty-six cents) per share of common stock, according to William W. Harrod, President and Chief Executive Officer. The dividend will be paid on December 30, 2022 to shareholders of record as of December 16, 2022.



