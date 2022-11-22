The National Trust for Canada is looking for the next great heritage save

OTTAWA, Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- People across Canada love their heritage places. These sites tell the stories of our communities and our country. When heritage places are at risk, people step up to save them, often showing how global issues can be tackled at the local level. The National Trust for Canada is on a mission to help a community save one of these heritage places with the Next Great Save competition, presented by sponsor Ecclesiastical Insurance.

Applications for the Next Great Save competition opened November 21, and 20 places have already shown interest in taking part. Heritage places from coast to coast to coast have until December 16, 2022 to apply.

Registered charities or not-for-profits are invited to take part. Groups need to have project plans for their heritage place that focus on renewing, retrofitting, adapting or improving the place in a way that helps their community and extends its useful life. The role of heritage places to address current issues like climate change, diversity and inclusion, and housing is particularly important to the National Trust. Projects that prioritize sustainability and climate action or increase diversity and inclusion will have an advantage. This could include improving the carbon footprint of the heritage place, increasing accessibility, telling untold stories, or other creative approaches to these global issues.

A jury of representatives from the National Trust, Ecclesiastical Insurance and heritage development professionals will choose finalists based on the applications. A public vote, starting January 20, 2023, will decide which finalist becomes the Next Great Save. The winner of the competition and the $50,000 prize will be announced on February 23, 2023.

Interested groups can submit an application for the Next Great Save competition on the National Trust for Canada’s website. Heritage enthusiasts can follow the Next Great Save competition using #NextGreatSave on the National Trust’s Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts. For more details and the official rules and regulations visit www.nationaltrustcanada.ca/nextgreatsave.



About the National Trust for Canada



The National Trust for Canada is an independent national charity that empowers communities to save and renew heritage places. We work with partners, donors and funders to see heritage places play their part as cornerstones of climate action and social cohesion. We challenge the status quo to keep useful older and heritage buildings out of landfill, we empower local heritage sites with game-changing coaching and expertise, we inspire travelers with beautiful historic places to visit and discover, and we spark important conversations about Canada at the places our members visit.

