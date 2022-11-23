Nootkatone Market Growth USD 29 Million by 2028 | Top Regions, Development, Key Players, Market Dynamics | Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin, Cost Analysis| Future Investment, Expansion Plan

Pune, Nov. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nootkatone market covers a worldwide study of top players’ information including size, shares, price, revenue, sales volume, gross margin, and business distribution, etc., this information benefits the customer know about the participants well. Also, the Nootkatone market report includes all the regions and countries of the world, which shows the regional development status, with market size, volume, and value, along with price data. Besides, the report also covers segment data, including type segment, application segment, channel segment, etc. historic data period.

Moreover, customer preference analysis, market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities), new product releases, the impact of COVID-19, and regional conflicts information for us to take a deep dive into the Nootkatone market.

Nootkatone is a natural organic compound and is the most important and expensive aromatic of grapefruit. It is a sesquiterpene and a ketone. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Nootkatone market size is estimated to be worth USD 10 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 29 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 20.1% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

Geographic Segmentation: -

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

The Middle East and Africa

For the production of Nootkatone, the global production distribution is mainly focused in the areas of North America, which is expected to take up over 55% of the market share. For the consumption of Nootkatone, North America is still the leader, followed by Europe, which take up about 30% of the market share.



Key Companies Covered: -

Evolva

Isobionics

Aromor

International Flavors & Fragrances

Penta

PUYI BIOLOGY

Vishal Essential

The Top 3 players in Global Nootkatone market sales account about 90%, while the share of top 5 players occupy nearly 95%.

Segmentation by Types: -

Nootkatone Crystals

Nootkatone Liquid

The global Nootkatone market has been broadly segmented by several types. Nootkatone Crystal accounted for a major share of about 85% global market.



Segmentation by Applications: -

Flavours & Fragrances

Personal Care

Others

Based on application, Flavours & Fragrances accounted for a significant market share. And it holds an important share in Nootkatone market.



COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine War Influence Analysis: -

The readers in the section will understand how the Nootkatone market scenario changed across the globe during the pandemic, post-pandemic, and Russia-Ukraine War. The study is done keeping in view the changes in aspects such as demand, consumption, transportation, consumer behavior, supply chain management, export and import, and production.

