Verisk Earns Third Consecutive Great Place to Work Certification™ in Spain, Named a Best Workplace in Málaga

MÁLAGA, Spain, Nov. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the third consecutive year, leading global data analytics provider Verisk (Nasdaq: VRSK) is Certified™ in Spain by Great Place to Work. Verisk has also been recognized as a Best Workplace in Málaga. These prestigious awards are based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at Verisk.



Verisk’s certification is driven by an employee engagement survey which measured the extent to which employees across the organization reported a consistently great workplace experience, considering factors such as their daily encounters with innovation, inclusivity, company values and the effectiveness of its leaders. The survey found that 92% of Verisk teammates say it is a great place to work, and 95% agree that new employees are made to feel welcome.

“The feedback we’ve received closely guides our strategy to support our colleagues throughout their career journey,” said Sunita Holzer, Verisk’s Chief Human Relations Officer. “Our customers rely on our deep industry knowledge and innovative thinking, which drives our culture of empowerment to help tackle the challenges they’re facing.”

A commitment to career development, D&I and purpose-driven innovation fuel Verisk’s culture

Verisk creates industry solutions that empower customers to attain improved operating and financial performance. The company works with clients to help them understand and manage risks to their businesses, strengthen mitigation and support the resilience of local communities. As part of its CSR program, Verisk also combines financial assistance with its unique data analytics, innovation and professional expertise to help leading global and local charitable organizations maximize the impact and reach of their efforts.

Verisk invests in its team through a learner-centric model featuring learning and skill-building programs and feedback mechanisms to help them grow their careers and the future of the business. It offers access to a broad range of development programs through Coursera, LinkedIn Learning, Cloud Academy and other specialized training programs. Verisk launched a “Learning Break” series this year with many topics focused on D&I in the workplace including Change Management, Conflict Resolution, Inclusion in Innovation, Cultural Awareness and other self-paced courses. The team in Spain has also created a structured rotational program for junior team members to gain varied skills and knowledge. It has also designed programming to support each individual’s trajectory in a meaningful way with multiple pathways and development opportunities.

Verisk also earned Great Place to Work certifications in the United States, United Kingdom, Poland and India. In addition, Verisk was named one of the 2022 Best Workplaces in New York by Fortune magazine and Great Place to Work. In the United Kingdom, Verisk was recognized by Great Place to Work UK as a Best Workplace for women, tech and well-being. Verisk was also honored on the Best Workplaces lists in the UK and Spain.

About Verisk

Verisk (Nasdaq: VRSK) provides data-driven analytic insights and solutions for the insurance and energy industries. Through advanced data analytics, software, scientific research and deep industry knowledge, Verisk empowers customers to strengthen operating efficiency, improve underwriting and claims outcomes, combat fraud and make informed decisions about global issues, including climate change and extreme events as well as political and ESG topics. With offices in more than 30 countries, Verisk consistently earns certification by Great Place to Work and fosters an inclusive culture where all team members feel they belong. For more, visit Verisk.com and the Verisk Newsroom.

