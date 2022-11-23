At CAGR of 9.6%, Autonomous Ships Market Size is Anticipated to Gain USD 8.2 Bn by 2030

Chicago, Nov. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Autonomous Ships Market by Autonomy (Fully Autonomous, Remotely Operated, Partially Autonomous), Ship Type (Military, Commercial), Solution, End User, Propulsion and Region (North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World) - Forecast to 2030", The market is driven by factors such as development of new & advanced systems for Autonomous ships, increasing use of cruise ship passengers, increasing trade in Asia Pacific, etc.
Scope of the Report
|Report Metric
|Details
|Autonomous Ships Market Research Report
|
|Base Year
|2022
|Forecast Period
|2022–2030
|Forecast Unit
|Value (USD Billion)
|Segments Covered
|By Ship Type, By Autonomy, By End User, By Solution, By Propulsion
|Geographic Regions Covered
|North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and RoW
|Companies Covered
|
“Browse in-depth TOC on " Autonomous Ships Industry"
350– Tables
68 – Figures
301 – Pages
Kongsberg Maritime: The company has become one of the top players in the autonomous ships market in recent years. It provides marine autonomy and other maritime solutions for defense and commercial applications. It manufactures customized autonomous solutions that can be used in several types of inland as well as seafaring vessel operations.
Rolls-Royce PLC: The company is a key manufacturer of autonomous ships. It has a strong global distribution network and a broad product portfolio with varied applications. It focuses on delivering scalable and affordable systems that increase accuracy and ruggedness.
Hyundai Heavy Industries: Hyundai Heavy Industries has provided solutions to multiple clients from different regions. The company is focused on providing innovative solutions as per the client’s requirements.
Cargo vessels segment holds the largest share of autonomous ships market by commercial ship type
Cargo vessels are further classified into bulk carriers, gas tankers, tankers, dry cargo vessels, container vessels, and barges & tugboats. Tankers are estimated to account for the largest market share of XX% in 2022.
The market for autonomous ships in cargo vessels is expected to grow from USD 2.53 Billion in 2022 to 4.93 billion in 2030.
Destroyers segment accounts for the highest CAGR of autonomous ships market by military ship type from 2022 to 2030
Destroyers are fast, long-endurance maneuverable ships intended to protect large vessels against small but powerful short-range attackers. They protect large vessels against torpedo boats. These torpedo boat destroyers (TBD) are large, swift, well-armed, and capable of destroying enemy torpedo boats. The market for autonomous destroyer ships is expected to grow from USD 0.01 billion in 2022 to USD 0.1 billion in 2030 at an impressive CAGR of 31.1%.
