HLA Typing for Transplant Market to hit USD 1.7 Billion by 2032, says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware , Nov. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



HLA typing for transplant market value is set to reach USD 1.7 billion by 2032, as per a recent research report announced by Global Market Insights Inc.

Rising geriatric patient pool suffering from chronic diseases will complement the HLA typing for transplant industry outlook. Organ failure due to chronic diseases is a major concern among the elderly population. With technological advancements, the success rate of organ transplant surgeries has increased considerably in recent years. An increase in liver and kidney transplant procedures should drive the need for HLA typing.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/1653







Need for affordable diagnosis and treatment to boost the demand for non-molecular assays

HLA typing for transplant market share from non-molecular assays technology surpassed over USD 115 million in 2022. Non-molecular assays help identify the molecules responsible for immune rejection of the incompatible grafts along with molecules expressed on the cell. It includes lymphocyte culture and serological assays. Serological tests are considered to be a better alternative to regular PCR-based testing as they are easier to perform and less expensive. Additionally, non-molecular tests have low specificity and high sensitivity enabling accurate detection.

Advancements in customized HLA typing & crossmatching services

HLA typing for transplant market from services is projected to witness over 7.5% CAGR from 2023-2032. HLA typing services encompass a wide range of offerings for diagnostics, registry typing, confirmatory typing, and validation & submission of the new allele. HLA antibody screening and lymphocyte crossmatching services improve the survival rate of patients that have undergone transplantation and the rate of complete remission. Large organizations and laboratories offer services tailored to the needs of their clients. While healthcare facilities provide a suite of services to ensure compatible organ transplant surgeries are performed and other consequences are avoided.

Browse key industry insights spread across 255 pages with 354 market data tables & 19 figures & charts from the report, ” HLA Typing for Transplant Market Size By Technology (Non-Molecular Assays [Serological Assays, Mixed Lymphocyte Culture Assay], Molecular Assays [PCR Based Molecular Assays, Sequencing Based Molecular Assays {Sanger Sequencing, Next Generation Sequencing}]), By Product And Services (Instruments, Reagents And Consumables, Software, Services), By Application (Diagnostics, Research), By End-Use (Hospitals, Diagnostic Labs, Academic And Research Institutes), Industry Analysis Report, Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook Growth Potential, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2023-2032” in detail along with the table of contents:

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/hla-typing-for-transplant-market



Robust investments and funding to accelerate R&D for enhanced HLA typing tests for transplants

HLA typing for transplant market from research application is projected to exhibit over 8.5% CAGR by2032. Extensive research and development (R&D) efforts are made to focus on the introduction of next-generation HLA typing tests pertaining to organ transplantation. Researchers have taken a statistical approach that uses superior-quality HLA data to minimize the ambiguity associated with poor-quality data sets. A large number of private and public organizations are investing in the advancement and innovation of HLA typing tests.

Surge in stem cell transplants to augment Europe HLA typing for transplant industry

Europe HLA typing for transplant market to exceed USD 575 million by 2032. The rising number of organ and stem cell transplant surgeries across the region will be a pivotal factor augmenting industry growth. The region is also expected to witness high stem cell transplant activity which should accelerate the need for HLA typing tests. In the UK alone, nearly 4,000 stem cell or bone marrow transplants are performed each year.

Request for customization of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/roc/1653



New product innovations to boost HLA typing for transplant industry expansion

Abbott Laboratories, Bio-Rad Laboratories, CareDx, Luminex Corporation, BioReference Laboratories, GenDx, Illumina Inc., Immucor Inc., Inno-train Diagnostik GmbH, Omixon, Inc., Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc, Qiagen N.V., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Thermo-Fisher Scientific Inc., Fujirebio, BAG Diagnostic GmbH, GMSbiotech, Inc., Biofortuna Limited, TBG Diagnostics Limited are some of the leading companies in the global HLA typing for transplant market.

Browse Our Reports Store - GMIPulse @ https://www.gminsights.com/gmipulse

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.