Innovation Scorecard for 3,500+ Companies - Identify the Disruptive Potential of the Companies in Your Investment Portfolio

This report consists of 3,500+ tier-1 public companies; across 30 sectors, across 80 countries, across 28 million patents dataset, across 50+ disruptive themes.

Innovation remains a competitive edge and a necessity in a world driven by disruption. Continuous innovation allows companies to adapt, evolve and grow through disruption.

This Innovation Scorecard focuses not only on activity of Innovation in the organization but also its impact and disruptive potential. The Scorecard uses bottoms-up approach to spot and rank innovative companies. The rankings are based on quantifiable data to ensure that it is objective and can be comparatively measured across companies from different sectors, geographies and themes.



Using in-house underlying alternative datasets, the analyst is excited to launch the Innovation Scorecard that will help clients to relatively rank 3,500+ companies on their innovation activity, impact and disruptive potential across geography, sector and theme.

Identifies, compares and ranks more than 3,500 of the largest public companies based on their relative performance in 3 innovation pillars; helping clients pick and shortlist companies for their respective use cases.



The report consists of 3 pillars:



1. Activity of Innovation, including KPIs like:

Count of Filings

Count of Grants

Patent Application Growth

Patent Grants Growth

R&D as a % of Sales

Count of Self-Cited Patents

Innovation Sentiment

Patents Portfolio Validity

CVC deals

2. External Impact of Innovation, including KPIs like:

Average Forward Citations

Generality

Tail Innovations

Global Technological Collaboration

Number of other Unique Companies citing patents

3. Disruptive Potential of Innovation, including KPIs like:

Originality

Technology Cycle Time

Share of Hiring Activity in Disruptive Themes

Share of Patents Granted in Disruptive Themes

Share of Deals done in Disruptive Themes

Key Highlights

Top Ranked Companies as per Activity of Innovation (Intensity) Top Ranked Companies as per External Impact of Innovation (Impact) Top Ranked Companies as per Disruptive Potential of Innovation (Ingenuity) Comparison of Top 20 Most Innovative Companies: 10 Years vs. Last 5 Years vs. Last 3 Years Top 20 Club: New Entrants and Dropouts (3 years vs 10 years) Top Ranked Companies in Tech & Communication Sector, Pharma Sector, Consumer Packaged Goods sector, Retailing, Industrial Goods & Machines, Aerospace & Defense Leaders, Challengers and Laggards based on Innovation Impact & Disruptive Potential: by Sector Top Themes by Sector Top Sector by Region Key Themes driving Innovation

Reasons to Buy

Outperform the benchmark index by investing in the companies that can create alpha for their portfolio by identifying most innovative companies using the insights driven by 19+ high value KPIs from Innovation Scorecard

Improve your stock selection by predicting the winners and losers in every sector by identifying strong stocks based on company's IP portfolio

Identify the disruptive potential of the companies in your investment portfolio

Gather evidence to weigh up the profitability of assets based on company behavior data to know when to hold, buy or sell assets

Identify disruptive leaders and challengers earlier than others

Assess and interpret the quality and Impact of company's patents portfolio

Research prospective companies with significant improvement in their rankings in the Innovation Scorecard

Get answers to questions like:

What are the Innovative disruptive threats to the companies in the investment portfolio?

How quickly can we react to Black Swan events?

How can we improve our stock selection approach?

Which companies are the strongest in their sector based on the potential of their IP Portfolio?

