Innovation Scorecard for 3,500+ Companies - Identify the Disruptive Potential of the Companies in Your Investment Portfolio

This report consists of 3,500+ tier-1 public companies; across 30 sectors, across 80 countries, across 28 million patents dataset, across 50+ disruptive themes.
Innovation remains a competitive edge and a necessity in a world driven by disruption. Continuous innovation allows companies to adapt, evolve and grow through disruption.
This Innovation Scorecard focuses not only on activity of Innovation in the organization but also its impact and disruptive potential. The Scorecard uses bottoms-up approach to spot and rank innovative companies. The rankings are based on quantifiable data to ensure that it is objective and can be comparatively measured across companies from different sectors, geographies and themes.
Using in-house underlying alternative datasets, the analyst is excited to launch the Innovation Scorecard that will help clients to relatively rank 3,500+ companies on their innovation activity, impact and disruptive potential across geography, sector and theme.
Identifies, compares and ranks more than 3,500 of the largest public companies based on their relative performance in 3 innovation pillars; helping clients pick and shortlist companies for their respective use cases.
The report consists of 3 pillars:
1. Activity of Innovation, including KPIs like:
- Count of Filings
- Count of Grants
- Patent Application Growth
- Patent Grants Growth
- R&D as a % of Sales
- Count of Self-Cited Patents
- Innovation Sentiment
- Patents Portfolio Validity
- CVC deals
2. External Impact of Innovation, including KPIs like:
- Average Forward Citations
- Generality
- Tail Innovations
- Global Technological Collaboration
- Number of other Unique Companies citing patents
3. Disruptive Potential of Innovation, including KPIs like:
- Originality
- Technology Cycle Time
- Share of Hiring Activity in Disruptive Themes
- Share of Patents Granted in Disruptive Themes
- Share of Deals done in Disruptive Themes
Key Highlights
- Top Ranked Companies as per Activity of Innovation (Intensity)
- Top Ranked Companies as per External Impact of Innovation (Impact)
- Top Ranked Companies as per Disruptive Potential of Innovation (Ingenuity)
- Comparison of Top 20 Most Innovative Companies: 10 Years vs. Last 5 Years vs. Last 3 Years
- Top 20 Club: New Entrants and Dropouts (3 years vs 10 years)
- Top Ranked Companies in Tech & Communication Sector, Pharma Sector, Consumer Packaged Goods sector, Retailing, Industrial Goods & Machines, Aerospace & Defense
- Leaders, Challengers and Laggards based on Innovation Impact & Disruptive Potential: by Sector
- Top Themes by Sector
- Top Sector by Region
- Key Themes driving Innovation
Reasons to Buy
- Outperform the benchmark index by investing in the companies that can create alpha for their portfolio by identifying most innovative companies using the insights driven by 19+ high value KPIs from Innovation Scorecard
- Improve your stock selection by predicting the winners and losers in every sector by identifying strong stocks based on company's IP portfolio
- Identify the disruptive potential of the companies in your investment portfolio
- Gather evidence to weigh up the profitability of assets based on company behavior data to know when to hold, buy or sell assets
- Identify disruptive leaders and challengers earlier than others
- Assess and interpret the quality and Impact of company's patents portfolio
- Research prospective companies with significant improvement in their rankings in the Innovation Scorecard
Get answers to questions like:
- What are the Innovative disruptive threats to the companies in the investment portfolio?
- How quickly can we react to Black Swan events?
- How can we improve our stock selection approach?
- Which companies are the strongest in their sector based on the potential of their IP Portfolio?
Some of the companies analyzed include:
- Alphabet
- Tencent Holdings
- Qualcomm
- Alibaba Group Holding
- Samsung Electronics
- Microsoft
- Dell Technologies
- Intel
- Amazon.com
- Apple
- International Business Machines
- LG Electronics
- Meta Platforms
- General Motors
- Koninklijke Philips
- Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson
- Siemens
- Nokia
- Toyota Motor
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise
- Baidu
- Capital One Financial
- Nio
- Chembio Diagnostic
- Sumo Logic
- Allot
- Fanuc
- iRhythm Technologies
- Kia
- Shenzhen Goodix Technology
- Walmart
- Zhong An Online P&C Insurance
Alibaba Group
- Vmware
- AAC Technologies Holdings
- Salesforce.Com
- Ping An Insurance
- Yeti Holdings
- Wix.com
- Snap
Tencent Holdings
- Goldman Sachs
- Gimv NV
- IP Group
- SoftBank Group
- BlackRock
Alibaba Group
- Bluebird bio
- Revance Therapeutics
- Mochida Pharmaceutical
- Axsome Therapeutics
- Vifor Pharma
- Arcturus Therapeutics
- Cleveland BioLabs
- Intellia Therapeutics
- Corcept Therapeutics
- Rubius Therapeutics
- Editas Medicine
- Verastem
- BridgeBio Pharma
- Arvinas
- Vir Biotechnology
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f55726
