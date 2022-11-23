Global Artificial Intelligence Market Research Report 2022-2027: Rapid Surge of Cybersecurity Incidents Driving Growth

Dublin, Nov. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Artificial Intelligence Market by Offering (Hardware, Software, Services), Technology (Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing), Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Business Function (Law, Security), Vertical and Region - Global forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The artificial intelligence market size to grow from USD 86.9 billion in 2022 to USD 407.0 billion by 2027, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 36.2%

Faster speech recognition and natural language processing are some instances of how technological developments in the AI sector are helping the businesses. In the upcoming years, it is anticipated that such developments in artificial intelligence technology would help the sector grow.

Business innovators and executives are racing to achieve AI's promise of cost and time savings as well as a competitive advantage. Faster and more precise consumer behaviour data analysis empowers companies to plan their future marketing strategies and campaigns, fueling the expansion of the AI market.

Data management is assisted by AI in understanding which of their methods are inefficient and which are all the most effective. Additionally, it ensures that data reaches the intended user without being tampered by cybercriminals using man-in-the-middle, ransomware, or other forms of cyberattack.

The major market players such as including IBM, Microsoft, AWS, Intel, Google, Oracle, and Salesforce have adopted numerous growth strategies, which include acquisitions, new product launches, product enhancements, and business expansions, to enhance their market shares.

Based on deployment mode, cloud deployment mode to register for the largest market size during the forecast period

Based on the deployment mode, the artificial intelligence market is segmented into on-premises and cloud deployment mode. The market size of the cloud deployment mode segment is estimated to be the largest during the forecast period.

Scalability, speed, and IT security are all benefits of the cloud deployment approach. Data-driven innovation benefits greatly from the combination of AI and Cloud computing. The popularity of the cloud deployment mode is facilitated by the cognitive powers of AI and machine learning, which thrive on massive volumes of data that are scalable and easily available in a cloud environment.

The Law segment to account for the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on business function, the artificial intelligence market is segmented into Finance, Security, Human Resources, Law, Marketing and Sales and other business functions.

The Law segment is expected grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Large and small legal firms both are using AI technologies in growing numbers. Artificial intelligence technology, in particular Machine Learning and Natural Language Processing, are being used to boost efficiency, expand profit margins, and offer creative and effective legal counsel. The market for AI is expanding as a result of rising litigation and rising demand to cut operational expenses.

Asia Pacific to hold the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The Asia Pacific artificial intelligence market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 40.8% from 2022 to 2027. In countries such as China, India, Japan, and others, the use of AI services in end user industries like manufacturing, healthcare, retail, and e-commerce can be responsible for this increase.

In this region, the adoption of new and emerging technologies has gained momentum in recent years. The storage, processing, and data availability of computing systems have all risen, as well as their overall capacity.

A new generation of more autonomous AI systems has been made possible by the convergence of complementary technologies, which has increased the demand for automating operations as a result of ongoing improvements in hardware and software.

Retail and Ecommerce

Use Case 1: Asos Used Microsoft Azure ML Service to Reduce Time-To-Market for Recommendation Models

Use Case 2: Aws Helped Artfinder Give Recommendations to Its Customers

Marketing and Sales

Use Case 1: US Foods Used Snowflake and Datarobot Solutions to Analyze Transactions from 300,000 Customers

Use Case 2: Marketing Technology Companies Use H2O.AI Technology to Deliver Innovative Marketing Solutions

Healthcare and Lifesciences

Use Case 1: Tamil Nadu Egovernance Agency (Tnega) Used an AI-based Mobile App to Enable Screening of People for Cataract

Use Case 2: Inspire Used ML to Connect Millions of Patients and Caregivers on Aws

Fintech

Use Case 1: Humana Used Watson Assistant to Address Customer Queries

Use Case 2: H2O Driverless AI Used by Various Financial Institutions to Detect and Prevent Fraud

Security

Use Case 1: Cybraics Nlighten Platform Helped Prevent Systems from Cyber Threats

Use Case 2: Cognizant Created an AI-Enabled Smudging Solution for an Indian Insurance Company to Protect Biometric Data

Agriculture

Use Case 1: Biochemical Company Built Digital Solution to Deliver Accurate Product Recommendations Through AI

Use Case 2: An Agrochemical Company Used Precision Farming Solution to Predict Mildew Disease in Crops

Manufacturing

Use Case 1: Kia Motors America Relied on Advanced Analytics and AI from Sas to Improve Products and Customer Satisfaction

Use Case 2: Coca-Cola Used IBM Watson Services for Core ML to Identify Equipment Issues, Diagnose Problems, and Troubleshoot Repairs

Law

Use Case 1: Law Society of British Columbia (Bc) Used Dataiku for Risk Ranking and Anomaly Detection

Use Case 2: Nia Contracts Analysis of Infosys Leveraged Advanced ML Techniques to Help Customers Derive Insights from Legal Documents

Construction

Use Case 1: General Contractor Leverages Alice on Silicon Valley Project to Save Millions

Technology Analysis

Artificial Intelligence and Big Data

Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning

Artificial Intelligence and Natural Language Processing

