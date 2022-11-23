Global Drone Technology and Market Analysis Report 2022: Historic Revenue Data for 2021, Estimates for 2022, Forecasts for 2023 and 2025, & CAGR Projections through 2027

Dublin, Nov. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Drone Technology and Global Markets 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The scope of the report includes an overview of the global drone market, as well as analyses of global market trends, with data from 2020 and 2021, the latter considered the base year, along with estimates for 2022 through 2027 and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) projections in the forecast period.

UAVs have been witnessing wide adoption across many military applications, including air strikes, surveillance, traffic monitoring, rescue and search operations, bomb threats, hostage situation control and fugitive tracking. UAVs do not pose any threat to human life, and thus government agencies are adopting this technology to counter critical situations.



Drone technologies (e.g., UAVs, UGVs, USVs, UUVs) offer several advantages over other manned systems. Manned systems are typically operated by pilots from within the system, but drones are guided by the operators working from base stations, which reduces the risk to pilots' lives in dangerous situations and carries out operations smoothly and efficiently. This reduces the financial constraints that would be required to purchase expensive aircraft or marine systems. Drones, however, pose severe threats to the privacy of local residents. They can be easily used for cyber espionage. Drone technologies can also be misused to spy on innocent individuals, breaching citizens' privacy and civil liberties.

Drone integration in numerous industries is expected to explore untapped applications in the near future. Drones in the service sector are expected to continue to progress during the forecast period, with applications in UGVs, UAVs, anthropomorphic robots and domestic mobile robots (e.g., lawnmowers, cleaning robots) in emerging regions, including Brazil and India. Small intelligent drones present a huge opportunity in the near future. Many countries, especially in the Asia-Pacific region, have started large research projects in all areas of intelligent robotics.



The drone market is at the initial stage in emerging regions, such as India and South Korea. Several developing countries are yet to observe their first adoptions. With increasing awareness, these regions are expected to observe proliferation in the adoption of drone systems, which in turn will drive the market in the long run.



North America accounts for the largest share of the global drone market, followed by the Asia-Pacific region and Europe. Key market participants include General Atomics, Insitu Inc., AeroVironment, SZ DJI Technology, Autonomous Surface Vehicles, Oceaneering International, Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman.

The scope of the report covers various enterprises, providing hardware and software, flight operations management, mapping and data-processing tools for drones. It also includes a discussion of technological, regulatory and competitive elements, as well as economic trends affecting the market.

It explains the major drivers and regional dynamics of the global drone market and current trends within the industry. The report concludes with detailed profiles of the major vendors in the global drone market. The scope of the report, however, does not include players operating in the drone insurance and the drone racing markets.

Report Includes

Analyses of the global market trends, with historic revenue data for 2021, estimates for 2022, forecasts for 2023 and 2025, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

Highlights of the current and upcoming market potential for drone technology, industry growth drivers, and areas of focus to forecast this market into various segments and sub-segments

Estimation of the actual market size and revenue forecast for global drone technology market, and their corresponding market share analysis based on system/component, technology (drone) type, application, and region

Updated information on the key market drivers and opportunities, industry shifts and regulations, and other demographic factors that will influence this market demand over the coming years (2022-2027)

Holistic review of the impact of COVID-19 on global drone technology market with emphasis on how drones have been used during the pandemic crisis

Discussion of the industry value chain analysis providing a systematic study of key intermediaries involved, with emphasis on component providers, manufacturers and suppliers, and end users

Analysis of the global drone-related patents and patent applications published, and a review of recent interesting patent publications

Identification of the major stakeholders and analysis of the competitive landscape based on recent developments and segmental revenues

Descriptive company profiles of the leading global players, including Catuav, Delair, Deep Trekker and Idea Forge

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Drone Technology and Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Evolution of Drones

3.3 Value Chain Analysis

3.3.1 Standard Components and Subsystem Providers

3.3.2 Special Components Suppliers

3.3.3 Drone Software Providers

3.3.4 Drone Manufacturers and Suppliers

3.3.5 System Integrators and Value-Added Resellers

3.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis: Drone Technology Market

3.5 Regulatory Landscape

3.5.1 U.S.

3.5.2 China

3.5.3 South Korea

3.5.4 India

3.5.5 Australia

3.6 Future Outlook

3.6.1 Assessment of Covid-19 Impact on the Drone Technology Market

Chapter 4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 Market Drivers

4.1.2 Market Restraints

4.1.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter 5 Technology Snapshot

5.1 Overview

5.2 Subsystems

5.2.1 Drone Devices

5.2.2 Control Systems

5.2.3 Software

5.2.4 Data Links

5.2.5 Training and Simulation

5.3 Technology

5.3.1 Fully Autonomous Drones

5.3.2 Semi-Autonomous Drone

5.3.3 Remote-Operated Drone

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by System

6.1 Overview

6.2 Hardware

6.2.1 Standard Propellers

6.2.2 Pusher Propellers

6.2.3 Brushless Motors

6.2.4 Landing Gear

6.2.5 Electronic Speed Controllers

6.2.6 Flight Controller

6.2.7 Receiver

6.2.8 Transmitter

6.2.9 Gps Module

6.2.10 Battery

6.2.11 Camera

6.3 Software

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 Unmanned Aerial Vehicles

7.3 Unmanned Underwater Vehicles

7.4 Unmanned Ground Vehicles

7.5 Unmanned Surface Vehicles

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Application

8.1 Overview

8.2 Defense

8.3 Commercial

8.3.1 Construction

8.3.2 Field Operations

8.3.3 Agriculture

8.3.4 Healthcare

8.3.5 Mining and Utilities

8.3.6 Oil and Gas

8.3.7 Entertainment

8.3.8 Others

8.4 Consumer

Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by Region

9.1 Overview

9.2 North America

9.3 Europe

9.4 Asia-Pacific

9.5 Rest of the World

Chapter 10 Patent Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 Trends Over Time

10.3 Geographical Patterns

10.4 Recent Interesting Patent Publications

Chapter 11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Major Suppliers

11.1.1 Drones and Other Unmanned Vehicles

11.1.2 Drone Subsystem Suppliers

Chapter 12 Company Profiles

4 Front Robotics

5G Marine

Aai

Action Drone Inc.

Aerialtronics Dv B.V.

Aeronavics Ltd.

Aerovironment Inc.

Aguadrone

Aion Robotics

Airbus Defence and Space

Asteria Aerospace Ltd.

Atlas Elektronik GmbH

Bae Systems

Boston Dynamics

Catuav

Clearpath Robotics Inc.

Clickmox Solutions Inc.

Cybaero Ab

Dassault Aviation S.A.

Deep Trekker

Delair

Denel Dynamics

Dok-Ing

Draganfly Innovations Inc.

Eca Group

Edall Systems

Ehang Inc.

Elbit Systems Ltd.

Flyability

Freefly Systems

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc.

Ghost Robotics LLC

Gryphon Dynamics

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd.

Idea Forge

Insitu Inc.

Irobot Corp.

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

Kaman Aerospace Corp.

L3 Asv

Leonardo S.P.A.

Liquid Robotics Inc.

Lockheed Martin Corp.

Maritime Tactical Systems

Matternet Inc.

Milrem Robotics

Northrop Grumman Corp.

Oceaneering International Inc.

Parrot Drones Sas

Questuav Ltd.

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Co.

Rheinmetall AG

Saab Seaeye Ltd.

Safran S.A.

Searobotics

Sensefly

Shark Robotics

Skyfront

Smp Robotics Systems Corp.

Sz Dji Technology Co. Ltd.

Teledyne Marine

Textron Inc.

Thales Group

Turkish Aerospace Industries Inc.

Uconsystem Co. Ltd.

Wingtra AG

Xag Co. Ltd.

Xiaomi Inc.

Yuneec International Co. Ltd.

Zerotech

