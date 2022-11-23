The Future of (N)GPON Research Study 2022: Technology Analysis of 10G PON, NGPON2, 25G PON

Dublin, Nov. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The future of (N)GPON - Will 25G or 50G be the Winner Beyond 10G PON?" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





This report provides a global overview of PON technologies and their future developments, which are among the most important in the telecommunications sector today.

It begins with a retrospective of PON developments and continues by focusing on the current dominant PON technology while assessing future technologies.

Alongside a review of the broad ecosystem of PON technology providers and adopters, the report examines the different approaches taken by key stakeholders.

In addition, the report provides an assessment of expected OLT port shipments between 2020 and 2030 by region and by type of PON technology.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

Overview of fibre access technologies

Passive Optical Network (PON) explained

Evolution of PON technologies

Summary of PON technological characteristics

3. The market of PON

The market of PON

Comparing some key applications of PON evolution

Network equipment vendors positioning

Telecom operators positioning

4. Technology analysis: Will 25G or 50G be the winner beyond 10G PON?

10G PON Adtran

NGPON2 Verizon - Calix

25G PON

Nokia - Frontier Communications 50G PON

Huawei - Telefonica

5. Conclusion

Concluding on NGPON tendencies

List of Tables and Figures

2. Introduction

Overview of fibre access technologies

PON key network components

PON Architecture

Evolution of PON technologies - Key milestones up to 2021

Evolution of PON Technologies and the respective standardization bodies

Comparing the architecture and bandwidth of GPON, XGS-PON and NG-PON2

Summary of PON technological characteristics

3. The market of PON

PON equipment market - Growth rate by region 2020-2030

OLT ports shipment from GPON to 100G PON 2020-2030 (% of each technology)

Comparison of some key applications of PON evolution

PON ecosystem vendors

Telecom operators positioning

Mapping the positioning of leading telecom operators

Economies of deploying the different PON technologies

Nokia's vision and timeline of PON evolution

Operators adopting Nokia's 25G PON

China Mobile choice of architecture for NGPON

5. Conclusion

PON Technology evolution: 8-10 years for one generation

Historical 10G PON price reduce with shipments volume growth

