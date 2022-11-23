The Future of (N)GPON Research Study 2022: Technology Analysis of 10G PON, NGPON2, 25G PON

Dublin, Nov. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The future of (N)GPON - Will 25G or 50G be the Winner Beyond 10G PON?" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides a global overview of PON technologies and their future developments, which are among the most important in the telecommunications sector today.
It begins with a retrospective of PON developments and continues by focusing on the current dominant PON technology while assessing future technologies.
Alongside a review of the broad ecosystem of PON technology providers and adopters, the report examines the different approaches taken by key stakeholders.
In addition, the report provides an assessment of expected OLT port shipments between 2020 and 2030 by region and by type of PON technology.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Introduction
- Overview of fibre access technologies
- Passive Optical Network (PON) explained
- Evolution of PON technologies
- Summary of PON technological characteristics
3. The market of PON
- The market of PON
- Comparing some key applications of PON evolution
- Network equipment vendors positioning
- Telecom operators positioning
4. Technology analysis: Will 25G or 50G be the winner beyond 10G PON?
- 10G PON
- Adtran
- NGPON2
- Verizon - Calix
- 25G PON
- Nokia - Frontier Communications
- 50G PON
- Huawei - Telefonica
5. Conclusion
- Concluding on NGPON tendencies
List of Tables and Figures
- PON equipment market - Growth rate by region 2020-2030
- OLT ports shipment from GPON to 100G PON 2020-2030 (% of each technology)
- Comparison of some key applications of PON evolution
- PON ecosystem vendors
- Telecom operators positioning
- Mapping the positioning of leading telecom operators
- Economies of deploying the different PON technologies
- Nokia's vision and timeline of PON evolution
- Operators adopting Nokia's 25G PON
- China Mobile choice of architecture for NGPON
- PON Technology evolution: 8-10 years for one generation
- Historical 10G PON price reduce with shipments volume growth
