Global Automotive In-Cabin Air Quality Improvement System Market Size to grow CAGR of 13.12% by 2030

New York, United States , Nov. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Automotive In-Cabin Air Quality Improvement Systems Market Size was projected to reach USD 1,298.33 million in 2021, USD 1,465.43 million in 2022, and USD 2,721.06 million in 2030, with a CAGR of 13.12%. As the quality of the atmosphere deteriorates as a result of numerous harmful pollutants, microbes, and viruses, there is an increasing demand for automotive in-cabin air quality enhancement solutions on a global scale. These solutions are utilised in both passenger and commercial cars for air filtration in order to preserve cleanliness and protect the driver and passengers from harmful viruses and germs.

One of the key reasons propelling the development of the automotive in-cabin air quality enhancement systems market is an increase in demand for Multi-layer HEPA. Additionally, OEM initiatives for a healthy/hygienic in-cabin experience and activated carbon filters for HVAC systems are predicted to fuel market expansion for in-cabin air quality enhancement products.

The market is anticipated to grow more quickly over the course of the forecast period as more vehicles with built-in air quality enhancement features, such as in-cabin air filters in HVAC systems and others, are sold globally. Also projected is an increase in demand for replacing worn-out in-cabin air filters as a result of growing demand for these aftermarket solutions.

The high price of car in-cabin air filtration systems is estimated to restrain market growth throughout the anticipated time period. Furthermore, it is anticipated that, in addition to other problems like shortages and changes in the price of raw materials, the market expansion in the future will be constrained by some emerging and underdeveloped countries' lack of awareness of these air quality improvement options.

Prominent manufacturers have been discovered to be participating in the creation of new and novel automotive cabin air quality sensors, as well as acquisition activities, in order to boost their market position across the automobile cabin air quality sensors market. Manufacturers of automobile cabin air quality sensors primarily use an improved retailing network and a well-organized and efficient supply chain to interact with their customers.

COVID-19 Impact on the Global Automotive in-cabin Air Quality improvement Market.

The coronavirus epidemic slowed the economic growth of major countries because of imposed lockdowns, travel restrictions, and curfews. Extensive social distancing regulations also restricted the growth of the market for automobile in-cabin air quality improvement technologies, which had a detrimental impact on automotive production and sales. COVID-19, a really unique global public health emergency, has had an influence on almost every industry, and the long-term effects are anticipated to have an impact on industry growth over the course of the projected period.

Global Automotive in-cabin Air Quality improvement system, By Product Type

The HVAC system with an integrated solution, the HEPA filter-based solution, the activated carbon-based solution, the independent air purifier/ionizer, and the independent ozone generator are the several product types that make up the market. The market segment for HVAC systems with built-in solutions had the largest share in 2020, accounting for 29.50% of the total. The HVAC system is used to control the cabin's temperature in vehicles.

Global Automotive in-cabin Air Quality improvement system, By Vehicle Type

The market is divided into commercial vehicles and passenger cars based on the kind of vehicle. The passenger car industry dominated the market in 2020, and it is anticipated that it will hold that position throughout the forecast period. The segment is growing as a result of increasing passenger car sales worldwide. In the coming years, it is predicted that the demand for commercial vehicles would grow exponentially. Commercial vehicle adoption is booming throughout developed economies like the U.S., and the need for cleaner in-cabin air is growing. This is expected to accelerate category growth in the years to come.

Global Automotive in-cabin Air Quality improvement system, By Region

Due to the highest level of commercial vehicle production, North America commands the largest global market share for automobile cabin air quality sensors. One of the key factors influencing the high sales and demand for commercial vehicles in this area is the development of the industrial sector, which is also being fueled by the growth of the construction, logistics, and transportation sectors. The automotive industry in Asia Pacific has recently experienced amazing growth, and the region has experienced significant expansion on the worldwide market.

An in-depth global Automotive in-cabin Air Quality improvement market analysis by the segments, along with an analysis of trend-based insights and factors.

Profiles of major market players operating in Automotive in-cabin Air Quality improvement market are Veleo (Paris, France), Bosch (Gerlingen, Germany), DENSO Corpration(Aichi,Japan), MAHLE GmbH(Stuggrat, Germany), Marelli(Corbetta,Italy), Air International Thermal systems(Michigan, U,S), Toyota(Aichi, Japan), Renesas Electronics Corporation, CabinAir Sweden AB.

Key Companies & Recent Developments: The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Automotive In-Cabin Air Quality Improvement Solutions Market, including ADA Electrotech (Xiamen) Co., Ltd., Air International Thermal Systems, Axetris AG, BlackBerry Limited, CabinAir Sweden AB, Continental AG, Crispify Ltd., DENSO Corporation, Freudenberg Group, Hanon Systems, Magneti Marelli S.p.A., MAHLE GmbH, Mann+Hummel Gruppe, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Purafil, Inc., Renesas Electronics Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, The Eberspächer Group, and Valeo.

