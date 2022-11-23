UK Lawn Mowers Market Outlook, 2022-2027 - Online Sales Channel Expected to Witness the Fastest Growth Rate (7.84% CAGR) Over the Forecast Period

Dublin, Nov. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UK Lawn Mowers Market Analysis & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The UK lawn mowers market witnessed a massive rise in demand across the region due to the increased government investments in parks & playground construction, which increased demand for landscape service. According to UK Natural Capital data: Urban account, in 2019, the England residential garden (hectares) increased by 452,397 hectares and 521,872 in Great Britain. In addition, the number of public parks & gardens in Great Britain is around 9,276, and it has over 1,790 golf courses.



The demand for backyard beautification & garden maintenance in the residential application has increased the usage of landscaping services in the residential sector. Hence, the above-mentioned insights are likely to influence the demand for lawn mowers in the country. On the other hand, golf courses are becoming more popular across European countries; notably, the UK has a high number of golf courses, around 3,400. These Golf courses require regular ground maintenance and upkeep of the field, necessitating using lawn mowers; this has become a growing market opportunity for the lawn mower in the region.



The landscaping industry is one of the major market trends in the UK lawn mowers industry. England, Northern Ireland, and Scotland are the key landscaping service markets. Moreover, single-family homes with an average household income in the UK of over USD 36,100 are boosting the landscaping service firm across the country, which is expected to support the UK lawn mowers market. According to the Wildlife Garden forum in 2020, nearly 87% (approximately 23 million) of households in the UK have gardens. So the demand for garden parties and cookouts is growing significantly, boosting the demand for backyard beautification and landscaping in the residential sector. Hence, such factors support the demand for lawn mowers in the residential segment.



Key Highlights

Battery-powered lawn mowers are expected to generate a revenue of USD 115.21 million in 2027, witnessing an absolute growth of 61.75% compared to 2021 in the UK lawn mowers market.

The ride-on mower is the major revenue-generating segment under the product type. It is expected to dominate the UK lawn mowers market during the forecast period by adding revenue of USD 833.2 million by 2027.

By distribution channel, the online sales channel is expected to witness the fastest growth rate at a CAGR of 7.84% (By value during the forecast period.

Insights by Fuel Type



Gas-powered lawn mowers dominate the UK lawn mowers market, accounting for a revenue and unit shipment share of 79.20% and 62.02%, respectively, under the fuel type category. The highest percentage of gasoline-based mowers is attributed to their high power compared to battery-based garden tractors. The demand for gas-powered lawn mowers increases because they are more powerful, making them suitable for tall, thick, and dense grass and getting the mowing job done in a shorter period than other mowers.



In cities like England, Ireland, and Scotland, there is an increased usage of battery-powered lawnmowers. These lawn mowers enable hassle-free mowing without the discomfort of cables; li-ion batteries are lighter than the traditional nickel-cadmium versions and last longer. Moreover, the rising usage of these batteries leads to better economies of scale, thereby reducing the cost of batteries and minimizing the cost of battery-powered lawn mowers. Such circumstances have boosted the industry's demand for battery-powered lawn mowers during the forecast period.



Segmentation by Fuel Type

Gas-powered Lawn Mowers

Electric-powered Lawn Mowers

Manual-powered Lawn Mowers

Propane-powered Lawn Mowers

Segmentation by Distribution Channels

Online

Offline

Insights by Product Type



The UK lawn mowers market by volume is dominated by the Walk-behind lawn mower, accounting for a unit shipment share of 68.47% under the product segment. The walk-behind lawn mowers are highly preferred in tight areas as they travel at a slower speed, allowing the operator to control the equipment better. Moreover, these lawn mowers are top-rated among price-sensitive customers as they are cheaper than ride-on and robotic lawn mowers. Such factors are fueling the demand for walk-behind lawn mowers in the market.



Segmentation by Product Type

Walk-behind Lawn Mowers

Self-propelled Mower

Push Mower

Hover Mower

Reel/Cylinder Mower

Ride-on Mower

Standard Ride-on Mower

Zero-turn Lawn Mower

Lawn Tractors

Garden Tractors

Robotic Lawn Mower

Insights by End-user



The Residential segment has the highest revenue share of 62.76% in the UK lawn mower market. It is expected to witness an incremental growth of USD 372.85 million during the forecast period and grow at a CAGR of 6.96% during the forecast period. According to the U.K. census estimation, there is nearly a 5.9% (27.8 million) rise in households in 2020; compared to the last ten years. Hence, rising urbanization is leading to the expansion of residential units, thereby increasing the demand for lawn mowers in the industry.



The UK has over 5,800 landscaping service providers throughout the country. Most of these landscaping service providers are small-scale companies with limited geographical presence and a focus on specific offerings. Public entities have increasingly outsourced gardening and landscaping services, supporting revenue. Moreover, the growing investment among professional landscapers will propel the demand for this end-user segment in the UK lawn mowers market.



Segmentation by End-user

Residential Users

Professional Landscaping Services

Golf Courses

Government & Others

Vendor Landscape



The key industry participants in the UK lawn mowers market include Deere & Company, Ariens, Stanley Black & Decker, The Toro Company, and others. The manufacturers emphasize the implementation of advanced technologies in their product offerings. Since the industry is characterized by moderate product differentiation, the vendors try to gain a competitive edge by providing better customer service and tapping the industry through word-of-mouth. Manufacturers also offer extensive discounts, promotions, and zero percent financing options to improve brand consideration and boost their share in the UK lawn mowers market.



Key Industry Participants

Husqvarna

Honda Power Equipment

Deere & Company

Stiga

Stanley Black & Decker

Robert Bosch

Kubota Corporation

The Toro Company

STIHL

Other Prominent Vendors

Belrobotics

AL-KO Gardentech

Masport

ATCO

Rover

Bobcat

Mountfield

Hustler

Westwood

Makita Corporation

SCAG Power equipment

Recent Developments in the UK Lawn Mowers Market

Husqvarna Auto mower 315 is designed to mow an area of up to 19,375 square feet without human guidance, which is powered by a lithium-ion battery that recharges automatically at a charging station - designed to operate day and night regardless of the weather and without leaving grass clippings behind. It comes with the GPS (Global Positioning System) Smart mowing system, which maps the lawn before mowing and keeps track of where it has been cut. Also, it works by voice command with a high level of security.

In March 2020, Makita, an outdoor power equipment manufacturer, announced the launch of three new 18V X2 LXT cordless lawnmowers: XML06, XML07, and XML08. These lawn mowers feature steel decks, cutting height adjustment, weather resistance, and more.

Key Questions Answered

How big is the UK lawn mowers market?

What is the growth rate of the UK lawn mowers market?

How many lawn mowers are estimated to be sold by 2027 in the UK?

Which type of lawn mowers is expected to dominate the UK lawn mowers market?

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wkqjx3

Attachment