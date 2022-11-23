The Worldwide Dedicated Outdoor Air System (DOAS) Industry is Expected to Reach $5.9 Billion by 2027

Dublin, Nov. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Dedicated Outdoor Air System (DOAS) Market by Capacity (Less than 20, 20-40, 40-60, Greater than 60), Implementation Type (New Construction, Retrofit), Vertical, Requirement (Heating, Cooling, Ventilation, Dehumidification), and Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global DOAS market is expected to grow from USD 3.9 billion in 2022 to USD 5.9 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period.
20-40-ton capacity to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period
Options for efficient performance are available on all 20-40-ton models as these models are lighter, incorporate corrosion-resistant coil systems, and seamlessly integrate into any building automation system. Systems with 20-40-ton capacity are widely used in commercial buildings. Increasing demand for flexible and convenient working space is a major factor driving the demand for office spaces.
Companies across manufacturing, information technology, and startup firms are shifting to office space. Post-pandemic, the demand for co-working spaces has rapidly increased, and companies such as Instagram, Spotify, and Uber, among others, use co-working spaces for their employees. As a result of the increasing demand for offices globally, DOAS units with 20-40-ton capacity are displaying the highest growth opportunity during the forecast period.
Market for residential vertical to register second-highest CAGR during the forecast period
Residential buildings mainly include independent homes and apartments. There is an increase in the demand for consumer goods such as air-conditioners in the residential market. As air-conditioners consume almost 50% of the total electricity used in homes, it has created an opportunity for energy-efficient equipment such as DOAS.
The introduction of smart homes and green building technologies has also positively impacted the DOAS market. For instance, in India, the demand for green buildings has increased tremendously in the last ten years. It is further estimated that the green building market will double by 2022 and reach 10 billion sq. ft.
It is also observed that residential real estate developers are also focusing on developing green buildings and improving the energy efficiency of the buildings while making the buildings climate change ready. Such trends have created a tremendous opportunity for DOAS to be implemented in green residential buildings. Other factors, such as an increase in disposable income, the need for efficient-energy consumption, and rapid climate changes, are further driving the DOAS market in residential spaces.
North America to offer second-highest growth opportunities for DOAS market during the forecast period
North America is one of the leading regions in the DOAS market; it comprises the US, Canada, and Mexico. There is a high demand for DOAS in retail, hospital, and office applications in North America as this region homes many enterprises, medical facilities, and commercial spaces.
The DOAS market in North America has been fueled by the need for energy efficiency, indoor air quality, and growing demand for DOAS from commercial and residential buildings. The US is expected to be a major contributor to the growth of the DOAS market in North America. The region also witnesses the presence of major DOAS manufacturers and the emergence of many new companies. This is further expected to support the market growth during the forecasted period.
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|215
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2027
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$3.9 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027
|$5.9 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|8.8%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
5 Market Overview
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Market Dynamics
5.2.1. Drivers
5.2.2. Restraints
5.2.3. Opportunities
5.2.4. Challenges
5.3. Value Chain
5.4. Ecosystem
5.5. Pricing Analysis
5.5.1. Average Selling Prices of Key Players, by Application
5.5.2. Average Selling Price Trend
5.6. Trends and Disruption
5.7. Technology Analysis
5.8. Porters Five Forces Analysis
5.8.1. Threat from New Entrants
5.8.2. Threat of Substitutes
5.8.3. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.8.4. Bargaining Power of Buyers
5.8.5. Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5.9. Key Stakeholder and Buying Criteria
5.9.1. Key Stakeholders in Buying Process
5.9.2. Buying Criteria
5.10. Case Study
5.11. Trade Analysis
5.12. Patent Analysis
5.13. Key Conference and Events
5.14. Tariffs and Regulatory Landscape
5.14.1. Regulatory Bodies, Government Agencies, and Other Organizations
6 Dedicated Outdoor Air System Market, by Capacity
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Less Than 20 Ton
6.3. 20-40 Ton
6.4. 40-60 Ton
6.5. Greater Than 60 Ton
7 Dedicated Outdoor Air System Market, by Implementation Type
7.1. Introduction
7.2. New Construction
7.3. Retrofit
8 Dedicated Outdoor Air System Market, by Requirement
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Heating
8.3. Cooling
8.4. Ventilation
8.5. Dehumidification
9 Dedicated Outdoor Air System Market, by Vertical
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Commercial
9.3. Residential
9.4. Industrial
10 Dedicated Outdoor Air System Market, by Region
11 Competitive Landscape
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Market Share Analysis, 2021
11.3. Company Revenue Analysis of Top 5 Players
11.4. Company Evaluation Quadrant, 2021
11.4.1. Stars
11.4.2. Emerging Leaders
11.4.3. Pervasive Players
11.4.4. Participants
11.5. Startup/SME Evaluation Matrix, 2021
11.5.1. Progressive Companies
11.5.2. Responsive Companies
11.5.3. Dynamic Companies
11.5.4. Starting Block
11.6. Competitive Benchmarking
11.7. Company Footprint
11.8. Competitive Situation and Trends
12 Company Profiles
12.1. Key Players
12.1.1. Johnson Control
12.1.2. United Technology Corp. Now Carrier
12.1.3. Greenheck Fan Corporation
12.1.4. Daikin Industries Ltd.
12.1.5. Nortek, Inc.
12.1.6. Trane Technologies
12.1.7. Mitsubishi Electric
12.1.8. LG Electronics
12.1.9. Samsung Electronics
12.1.10. Facket Group Semco
12.2. Other Players
12.2.1. Rupp Air Management Systems
12.2.2. Addison
12.2.3. Dessert Aire LLC
12.2.4. Desiccant Rotors International (DRI)
12.2.5. Ventacity Systems
12.2.6. Petra
12.2.7. Renewaire
12.2.8. Munters
12.2.9. Captiveaire
12.2.10. United Coolair LLC
12.2.11. Applied Air
12.2.12. Aqua Aura India Pvt. Ltd.
12.2.13. Climatemaster
12.2.14. Swegon North America
12.2.15. Xetex
13 Adjacent and Related Market
14 Appendix
