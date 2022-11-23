Worldwide Refrigeration Coolers Industry to 2032 - by Application, Component Type, Refrigerant Type and Region

Dublin, Nov. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Refrigeration Coolers Market 2022-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study offers a comprehensive assessment of important market dynamics, industry analysis (2014-2021) and opportunity assessment (2022-2032).
The publisher believes they have obtained precise information on the growth prospects of the market following thorough research on current and historic growth parameters.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Overview
2.1. Market Coverage/Taxonomy
2.2. Market Definition/Scope/Limitations
3. Market Risks and Trends Assessment
3.1. Risk Assessment
3.1.1. COVID-19 Crisis and Impact on Refrigeration Coolers
3.1.2. COVID-19 Impact Benchmark with Previous Crisis
3.1.3. Impact on Market Value (US$ Mn)
3.1.4. Assessment by Key Countries
3.1.5. Assessment by Key Market Segments
3.1.6. Action Points and Recommendation for Suppliers
3.2. Key Trends Impacting the Market
3.3. Formulation and Product Development Trends
4. Market Background
4.1. Refrigeration Coolers Market, by Key Countries
4.2. Refrigeration Coolers Market Opportunity Assessment (US$ Mn)
4.2.1. Total Available Market
4.2.2. Serviceable Addressable Market
4.2.3. Serviceable Obtainable Market
4.3. Market Scenario Forecast
4.3.1. Demand in optimistic Scenario
4.3.2. Demand in Likely Scenario
4.3.3. Demand in Conservative Scenario
4.4. Investment Feasibility Analysis
4.4.1. Investment in Established Markets
4.4.1.1. In Short Term
4.4.1.2. In Long Term
4.4.2. Investment in Emerging Markets
4.4.2.1. In Short Term
4.4.2.2. In Long Term
4.5. Forecast Factors - Relevance & Impact
4.5.1. Top Companies Historical Growth
4.5.2. Growth in Automation, By Country
4.5.3. Refrigeration Coolers Adoption Rate, By Country
4.6. Market Dynamics
4.6.1. Market Driving Factors and Impact Assessment
4.6.2. Prominent Market Challenges and Impact Assessment
4.6.3. Refrigeration Coolers Market Opportunities
4.6.4. Prominent Trends in the Global Market & Their Impact Assessment
5. Key Success Factors
5.1. Manufacturers' Focus on Low Penetration High Growth Markets
5.2. Banking on with Segments High Incremental Opportunity
5.3. Peer Benchmarking
6. Global Refrigeration Coolers Market Demand Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast, 2022-2032
6.1. Historical Market Analysis, 2015-2021
6.2. Current and Future Market Projections, 2022-2032
6.3. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis
7. Global Refrigeration Coolers Market Value Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast, 2022-2032
7.1. Historical Market Value (US$ Mn) Analysis, 2015-2021
7.2. Current and Future Market Value (US$ Mn) Projections, 2022-2032
7.2.1. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis
7.2.2. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis
8. Global Refrigeration Coolers Market Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032, By Application
8.1. Introduction/Key Findings
8.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis By Application, 2015-2021
8.3. Current and Future Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis and Forecast By Application, 2022-2032
8.3.1. Commercial
8.3.1.1. Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
8.3.1.2. Convenience Stores and Mini Markets
8.3.1.3. Hospitality
8.3.2. Industrial
8.3.2.1. Refrigerated Warehouses
8.3.2.2. Fruit & Vegetable Processing
8.3.2.3. Beverage Processing
8.3.2.4. Dairy & Ice-cream Processing
8.3.2.5. Meat, Poultry, & Fish Processing
8.3.2.6. Special Applications
8.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis By Application
9. Global Refrigeration Coolers Market Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032, By Component type
9.1. Introduction/Key Findings
9.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis By Component type, 2015-2021
9.3. Current and Future Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis and Forecast By Component type, 2022-2032
9.3.1. Evaporators and Air coolers
9.3.1.1. Air Units
9.3.1.2. Dry Coolers
9.3.1.3. Brine Coolers
9.3.1.4. Blast/Tunnel Unit cooler
9.3.2. Condenser
9.3.2.1. Evaporative
9.3.2.2. Air-Cooled & Water-cooled
9.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis By Component type
10. Global Refrigeration Coolers Market Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032, By Refrigerant Type
10.1. Introduction/Key Findings
10.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis By Refrigerant Type, 2015-2021
10.3. Current and Future Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis and Forecast By Refrigerant Type, 2022-2032
10.3.1. HFC/HFO
10.3.2. NH3
10.3.3. CO2
10.3.4. Glycol
10.3.5. Others
10.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis By Refrigerant Type
11. Global Refrigeration Coolers Market Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032, By Region
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis By Region, 2015-2021
11.3. Current Market Size (US$ Mn) & Analysis and Forecast By Region, 2022-2032
11.3.1. North America
11.3.2. Latin America
11.3.3. Europe
11.3.4. Asia Pacific
11.3.5. Middle East and Africa (MEA)
11.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis By Region
12. North America Refrigeration Coolers Market Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032
13. Latin America Refrigeration Coolers Market Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032
14. Europe Refrigeration Coolers Market Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032
15. Asia Pacific Refrigeration Coolers Market Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032
16. Middle East and Africa Refrigeration Coolers Market Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032
17. Key Countries Refrigeration Coolers Market Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032
18. Market Structure Analysis
18.1. Market Analysis by Tier of Companies
18.2. Market Concentration
18.3. Market Share Analysis of Top Players
18.4. Market Presence Analysis
18.4.1. By Regional footprint of Players
18.4.2. Product footprint by Players
19. Competition Analysis
19.1. Competition Dashboard
19.2. Competition Benchmarking
19.3. Competition Deep Dive
19.3.1. Johnson Controls (Ireland)
19.3.1.1. Overview
19.3.1.2. Product Portfolio
19.3.1.3. Sales Footprint
19.3.1.4. Strategy Overview
19.3.2. Lu-Ve (Italy)
19.3.2.1. Overview
19.3.2.2. Product Portfolio
19.3.2.3. Sales Footprint
19.3.2.4. Strategy Overview
19.3.3. Lennox International (US)
19.3.3.1. Overview
19.3.3.2. Product Portfolio
19.3.3.3. Sales Footprint
19.3.3.4. Strategy Overview
19.3.4. Kelvion (Germany)
19.3.4.1. Overview
19.3.4.2. Product Portfolio
19.3.4.3. Sales Footprint
19.3.4.4. Strategy Overview
19.3.5. Rivacold (Italy)
19.3.5.1. Overview
19.3.5.2. Product Portfolio
19.3.5.3. Sales Footprint
19.3.5.4. Strategy Overview
19.3.6. H.Guntner Limited (Italy)
19.3.6.1. Overview
19.3.6.2. Product Portfolio
19.3.6.3. Sales Footprint
19.3.6.4. Strategy Overview
19.3.7. Evapco Inc. (Us)
19.3.7.1. Overview
19.3.7.2. Product Portfolio
19.3.7.3. Sales Footprint
19.3.7.4. Strategy Overview
19.3.8. Thermofin (Canada)
19.3.8.1. Overview
19.3.8.2. Product Portfolio
19.3.8.3. Sales Footprint
19.3.8.4. Strategy Overview
19.3.9. Emerson Electric Co (Us)
19.3.9.1. Overview
19.3.9.2. Product Portfolio
19.3.9.3. Sales Footprint
19.3.9.4. Strategy Overview
19.3.10. Modine Manufacturing Co (Us)
19.3.10.1. Overview
19.3.10.2. Product Portfolio
19.3.10.3. Sales Footprint
19.3.10.4. Strategy Overview
20. Assumptions and Acronyms Used
21. Research Methodology
