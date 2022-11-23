The Worldwide Super Absorbent Dressings Industry is Expected to Reach $144.2 Million by 2030 - Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases and Number of Surgeries are Driving Growth

Dublin, Nov. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Super Absorbent Dressings Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Adherent, Non-adherent), by Application (Chronic Wounds, Acute Wounds), by End Use, by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global super absorbent dressings market size is expected to reach USD 144.21 million by 2030. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.69% from 2022 to 2030.

An increase in the number of diabetic foot ulcer patients and a rise in surgical procedures worldwide are some major factors driving the market.

For instance, as per the England National Health Service, 4.5 million people in the U.K. suffer from diabetes, out of which 10% of people are susceptible to developing diabetic foot ulcers at any given time. Similarly, according to Diabetes Australia, every year, 10,000 hospital admissions in Australia are related to diabetic foot ulcers. Thus, with the increasing number of diabetic foot ulcers, the market is anticipated to witness growth during the forecast period.



Moreover, there has been an increase in the number of traumatic incidents such as road accidents globally. For instance, as per the Department of Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development & Communications, Australia, the road crash injury data in 2018 has increased by 11.8% in the preceding five years. Similarly, according to the Government of the U.K., there were 115,584 casualties due to road accidents in the U.K. Therefore, the increase in traumatic accidents may help the market grow during the forecast period.



Additionally, the introduction of the COVID-19 vaccine is expected to assist the market growth over the forecast period. The introduction of the vaccine is expected to increase the number of elective surgeries, which were postponed earlier. The increase in the number of surgical procedures is expected to increase the use of super absorbent dressings, thereby driving the market during the forecast period.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 90 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $99.92 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $144.21 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.6% Regions Covered Global

Super Absorbent Dressings Market Report Highlights

Based on product, the non-adherent segment dominated the market with a share of over 70.0% in 2021 owing to an increase in the number of diabetic foot ulcers and pressure ulcer patients globally.

Based on application, the chronic wounds segment is likely to register the fastest CAGR of 4.81% over the forecast period owing to an increase in the number of chronic wounds globally.

On the basis of end-use, the hospitals' segment dominated the market with a share of over 45.0% owing to the increasing number of surgeries among the patients in hospitals. The home healthcare segment is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR of 5.37% during the forecast period.

North America dominated the market with a revenue share of over 45.0% in 2021 owing to the increasing number of surgical procedures and the availability of a large patient pool in the region.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Super Absorbent Dressings Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1 Parent market outlook

3.1.2 Ancillary market outlook

3.2 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3 User Perspective Analysis

3.3.1 Consumer behavior analysis

3.3.2 Market influencer analysis

3.4 List of Key End-users

3.5 Market Dynamics

3.5.1 Market driver analysis

3.5.1.1 Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases

3.5.1.2 Rising geriatric population

3.5.1.3 Increase in number of surgeries

3.5.2 Market restraint analysis

3.5.2.1 Delayed diagnosis and lower treatment rates in emerging nations

3.6 Super absorbent dressings: Market Analysis Tools

3.6.1 Industry Analysis-Porter's

3.6.2 Swot analysis, by PEST

3.7 Impact of COVID-19 on Market



Chapter 4 Super Absorbent Dressings Market: Segment Analysis, by Product, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

4.1 Definition and Scope

4.2 Product Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030

4.3 Segment Dashboard

4.4 Global Super Absorbent Dressings Market, by Product, 2018 to 2030

4.5 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2018 to 2030

4.5.1 Adherent

4.5.1.1 Adherent super absorbent dressings market, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

4.5.2 Non-Adherent

4.5.2.1 Non-adherent super absorbent dressings market, 2018-2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 5 Super Absorbent Dressings Market: Segment Analysis, by Application, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

5.1 Definition and Scope

5.2 Application Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030

5.3 Segment Dashboard

5.4 Global Super Absorbent Dressings Market, by Application, 2018 to 2030

5.5 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2018 to 2030

5.5.1 Chronic wounds

5.5.1.1 Chronic wounds super absorbent dressings market, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

5.5.1.2 Diabetic foot ulcers market, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

5.5.1.3 Pressure ulcers market, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

5.5.1.4 Venous leg ulcers market, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

5.5.1.5 Other chronic wounds market, 2018-2030 (USD Million

5.5.2 Acute wounds

5.5.2.1 Acute wounds super absorbent dressings market, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

5.5.2.2 Surgical & traumatic wounds Market, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

5.5.2.3 Burns market, 2018-2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 6 Super Absorbent Dressings Market: Segment Analysis, by End-use, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

6.1 Definition and Scope

6.2 End-use Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030

6.3 Segment Dashboard

6.4 Global Super Absorbent Dressings Market, by End-use, 2018 to 2030

6.5 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2018 to 2030

6.5.1 Hospitals

6.5.1.1 Hospitals super absorbent dressings market, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

6.5.2 Clinics

6.5.2.1 Clinics super absorbent dressings market, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

6.5.3 Home healthcare

6.5.3.1 Home healthcare super absorbent dressings market, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

6.5.4 Others

6.5.4.1 Others super absorbent dressings market, 2018-2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 7 Super Absorbent Dressings Market: Regional Market Analysis, by Product, by Application, by End-Use, 2018-2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 8 Super absorbent dressings Market-Competitive Analysis

8.1 Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, by Key Market Participants

8.2 Company Categorization

8.2.1 Innovators

8.2.2 Market leaders

8.3 Vendor Landscape

8.3.1 Key company market share analysis, 2021

8.3.2 Major deals and strategic alliances

8.3.2.1 New Product Launch

8.3.2.2 Expansion

8.3.2.3 Acquisition

8.3.3 Market entry strategies

8.4 Company Profiles

8.4.1 3M

8.4.1.1 Company overview

8.4.1.2 Financial performance

8.4.1.3 Product benchmarking

8.4.1.4 Strategic initiatives

8.4.2 COLOPLAST CORP.

8.4.2.1 Company overview

8.4.2.2 Financial performance

8.4.2.2 Product benchmarking

8.4.2.3 Strategic initiatives

8.4.3 HARTMANN USA, INC

8.4.3.1 Company overview

8.4.3.2 Financial performance

8.4.3.3 Product benchmarking

8.4.3.4 Strategic initiatives

8.4.4 MOLNLYCKE HEALTH CARE AB

8.4.4.1 Company overview

8.4.4.2 Financial performance

8.4.4.3 Product benchmarking

8.4.4.3 Strategic initiatives

8.4.5 SMITH & NEPHEW, INC.

8.4.5.1 Company overview

8.4.5.2 Financial performance

8.4.5.3 Product benchmarking

8.4.5.4 Strategic initiatives

8.4.6 INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES

8.4.6.1 Company overview

8.4.6.2 Financial performance

8.4.6.2 Product benchmarking

8.4.6.3 Strategic initiatives

8.4.7 COVALON TECHNOLOGIES. LTD

8.4.7.1 Company overview

8.4.7.2 Financial performance

8.4.7.3 Product benchmarking

8.4.7.4 Strategic initiatives

8.4.8 MCKESSON CORPORATION

8.4.8.1 Company overview

8.4.8.2 Financial performance

8.4.8.3 Product benchmarking

8.4.8.4 Strategic initiatives

8.4.9 ADVANCIS MEDICAL

8.4.9.1 Company overview

8.4.9.2 Financial performance

8.4.9.3 Product benchmarking

8.4.9.4 Strategic initiatives

8.4.10 MEDLINE INDUSTRIES

8.4.10.1 Company overview

8.4.10.2 Financial performance

8.4.10.3 Product benchmarking

8.4.10.4 Strategic initiatives



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hi2vmf

Attachment