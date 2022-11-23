$10.3+ Billion Worldwide Agricultural Biologicals Industry to 2031 - North America was the Largest Region in 2021

Dublin, Nov. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Agricultural Biologicals Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global agricultural biologics market.



The global agricultural biologicals market is expected to grow from $8.97 billion in 2021 to $10.39 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.88%. The agricultural biologicals market is expected to reach $17.38 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 13.73%.

Major players in the agricultural biologicals market are Syngenta AG, The Dow Chemical Company, Bayer AG, BASF SE, Isagro Company, Marrone Bio Innovations, Koppert Biological Systems, Novozymes A/S, Gowan Company LLC, Vegalab SA, Lallemand Inc , Valent Bioscience, T Stanes & Co Limited, Arysta LifeScience, and Camson Bio Technologies.



The agricultural biologicals market consists of the sales of agricultural biologicals by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to safeguard plants against pests, improve yield and prevent diseases. Agricultural biologicals refer to microorganisms or biochemical derived from naturally occurring microorganisms, plant extracts, insects, or other organic matter. It is combined with synthetic crop protection products as an integrated management solution. Agricultural biologicals aims to provide a holistic approach for growers to maximize crop yields, improve quality, and minimize pest resistance.



The main types of agricultural biologicals are biopesticides, biofertilizers, and biostimulants. Biopesticides are biological pesticides that are derived from biological materials such as plants, animals, bacteria, and certain minerals. These are derived from microbials, macrobials, biochemicals, other sources and applied by foliar spray, soil treatment, seed treatment, and post-harvest mode of application. The various applications include cereals and grains, oilseed and pulses, fruits and vegetables, turf and ornamentals, and other applications.



North America was the largest region in the agricultural biologicals market in 2021. The regions covered in the agricultural biologicals market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The agricultural biologicals market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides agricultural biologicals market statistics, including agricultural biologicals industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a agricultural biologicals market share, detailed agricultural biologicals market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the agricultural biologicals industry. This agricultural biological market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.



The increasing incidences of pest outbreaks contributed to the growth of the agricultural biological market. Pest outbreaks refer to an increasing sporadic and large population of pests that are economically harmful to crops and human beings. Due to pest outbreaks, the threats to crops cause 10-40% losses to major food crops such as corn, wheat, and rice cost to the global economy. The pests cause damage to crops and significantly impair growers' productivity and destroy cropland.



Strategic collaboration and partnerships are the key trends gaining popularity in the agriculture biological market. Strategic collaboration is increasingly being done among market players to develop and commercialize agricultural biological products for the betterment of growers and each other businesses.

For instance, In October 2021, UPL, an Indian manufacturer, and distributor of bio-solutions announced the collaboration with Chr. Hansen, a Denmark-based bioscience company helps farmers worldwide to fight pest diseases and improve crop quality and yields.

Furthermore, in August 2021, Marrone Bio Innovations Inc, a US-based provider of sustainable protection and plant health solutions announced the collaboration with Terramera, a Canada-based agri-tech company to exchange their technological and biological expertise to increase the performance of MBI's crop protection products and accelerate product development.



The countries covered in the agricultural biologicals market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 175 Forecast Period 2022 - 2026 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $10.39 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2026 $17.38 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.7% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Agricultural Biologicals Market Characteristics



3. Agricultural Biologicals Market Trends And Strategies



4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Agricultural Biologicals



5. Agricultural Biologicals Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Agricultural Biologicals Historic Market, 2016-2021, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Agricultural Biologicals Forecast Market, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Agricultural Biologicals Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Agricultural Biologicals Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Biopesticides

Biofertilizers

Biostimulants

6.2. Global Agricultural Biologicals Market, Segmentation By Source, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Microbials

Macrobials

Biochemicals

Other Sources

6.3. Global Agricultural Biologicals Market, Segmentation By Mode of Application, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Foliar Spray

Soil Treatment

Seed Treatment

Post-Harvest

6.4. Global Agricultural Biologicals Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Cereals And Grains

Oilseed And Pulses

Fruits And Vegetables

Turf And Ornamentals

Other Applications

7. Agricultural Biologicals Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Agricultural Biologicals Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Agricultural Biologicals Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

