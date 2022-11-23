Global Cryptocurrency Exchange Platform Market Report 2022 to 2030 - Featuring BlockFi International, Coinmama, eToro and Coinbase Among Others

Dublin, Nov. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cryptocurrency Exchange Platform Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by End-use (Commercial, Personal), by Cryptocurrency Type (Bitcoin, Ethereum), by Region (EU, APAC, North America), and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global cryptocurrency exchange platform market size is expected to reach USD 264.32 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 27.8% from 2022 to 2030, according to this study conducted.

The rising awareness about cryptocurrencies and their advantages, such as flexibility and security, is driving the industry's growth. The strong emphasis on secure and decentralized networks owing to the emergence of blockchain technology also bodes well with the market growth. Several market players have invested in research and development activities to introduce advanced innovative exchange platforms.

For instance, in July 2022, Billium, an exchange based in Dubai, announced the launch of a new-age platform to carry out decentralized transactions more effectively and efficiently. It is integrated with a copy trading function named 'Billium Copy Trading', which will allow novice users to follow the trades of the professionals.



The growing popularity of cryptocurrencies led several financial services companies to collaborate with cryptocurrency exchanges to enhance their service offerings. For instance, in March 2021, Visa, Inc. announced to settle transactions in U.S. Dollar Coin (USDC) on Ethereum with cryptocurrency partners.

In March 2021, Visa, Inc. accepted its first settlement in USDC from its crypto wallet partner Crypto.com. Such developments are expected to propel industry growth over the forecast period.

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to play a decisive role in driving the industry over the forecast period. Investors worldwide have shifted their interest toward cryptocurrencies as the cryptocurrency segment is decentralized. In addition, as it is not governed by any central authority, it eliminates the political influence during troubled times, such as the pandemic.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 130 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $37.07 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $264.32 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 27.8% Regions Covered Global

Cryptocurrency Exchange Platform Market Report Highlights

The Ethereum segment is expected to witness a significant CAGR over the forecast period owing to its dominance in the Decentralized Finance (Defi) space

Moreover, the growing number of Non-Fungible Token (NFT) projects is expected to increase the demand for Ethereum exchanges

The personal end-use segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR over the forecast period

The growth is due to the rising awareness about cryptocurrencies in developing countries, such as Nigeria and the Philippines, and the growing emphasis on digital currencies in developed countries, such as the U.S., Canada, Japan, and others

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest CAGR over the forecast period due to technological advancements and rising awareness about blockchain technology

People in the region are inclined toward cryptocurrency investment as an alternative to traditional investment options, thereby increasing the need for cryptocurrency exchange platforms

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Cryptocurrency Exchange Platform Industry Outlook

3.1 Market Segmentation and Scope

3.2 Market Size and Growth Prospects

3.3 Cryptocurrency Exchange Platform Market - Value Chain Analysis

3.4 Cryptocurrency Exchange Platform Market - Market Dynamics

3.4.1 Market driver analysis

3.4.1.1 Growing Popularity of mobile-based trading platforms

3.4.1.2 Rising awareness of blockchain technology

3.4.2 Market challenge analysis

3.4.2.1 Absence of uniform standards for cryptocurrency exchanges

3.5 Penetration and Growth Prospect Mapping

3.6 Cryptocurrency Exchange Platform Market - Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.7 Cryptocurrency Exchange Platform Market - PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 4 Investment Landscape Analysis

4.1 Investor Strategies

4.2 Investor Vision & Goal Analysis

4.3 Funding Raised By Cryptocurrency Exchange Platform Providers



Chapter 5 Cryptocurrency Exchange Platform Cryptocurrency Type Outlook

5.1 Cryptocurrency Exchange Platform Market Share By Cryptocurrency Type, 2021

5.2 Bitcoin

5.2.1 Bitcoin cryptocurrency exchange platform market, 2017 - 2030

5.3 Ethereum

5.3.1 Ethereum cryptocurrency exchange platform market, 2017 - 2030

5.4 Cardano

5.4.1 Cardano cryptocurrency exchange platform market, 2017 - 2030

5.5 Solana

5.5.1 Solana cryptocurrency exchange platform market, 2017 - 2030

5.6 Others

5.6.1 Others cryptocurrency exchange platform market, 2017 - 2030



Chapter 6 Cryptocurrency Exchange Platform End-use Outlook

6.1 Cryptocurrency Exchange Platform Market Share By End-use, 2021

6.2 Commercial

6.2.1 Commercial cryptocurrency exchange platform market, 2017 - 2030

6.2.1.1 Banks cryptocurrency exchange platform Market, 2017 - 2030

6.2.1.2 Fintech companies cryptocurrency exchange platform Market, 2017 - 2030

6.2.1.3 Credit unions cryptocurrency exchange platform Market, 2017 - 2030

6.2.1.4 Others cryptocurrency exchange platform Market, 2017 - 2030

6.3 Personal

6.3.1 Personal cryptocurrency exchange platform market, 2017 - 2030



Chapter 7 Cryptocurrency Exchange Platform Regional Outlook



Chapter 8 Competitive Analysis

8.1 Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants

8.2 Company Categorization

8.3 Vendor Landscape

8.3.1 Key company market share analysis, 2021

8.4 Company Analysis Tools

8.4.1 Company market position analysis

8.4.2 Competitive dashboard analysis



Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 BlockFi International Ltd.

9.1.1 Company overview

9.1.2 Financial performance

9.1.3 Product benchmarking

9.1.4 Strategic initiatives

9.2 Coinmama

9.2.1 Company overview

9.2.2 Financial performance

9.2.3 Product benchmarking

9.2.4 Strategic initiatives

9.3 eToro

9.3.1 Company overview

9.3.2 Financial performance

9.3.3 Product benchmarking

9.3.4 Strategic initiatives

9.4 Coinbase

9.4.1 Company overview

9.4.2 Financial performance

9.4.3 Product benchmarking

9.4.4 Strategic initiatives

9.5 Binance

9.5.1 Company overview

9.5.2 Financial performance

9.5.3 Product benchmarking

9.5.4 Strategic initiatives

9.6 Kraken

9.6.1 Company overview

9.6.2 Financial performance

9.6.3 Product benchmarking

9.6.4 Strategic initiatives

9.7 Bitstamp

9.7.1 Company overview

9.7.2 Financial performance

9.7.3 Product benchmarking

9.7.4 Strategic initiatives

9.8 Coincheck, Inc.

9.8.1 Company overview

9.8.2 Financial performance

9.8.3 Product benchmarking

9.8.4 Strategic initiatives

9.9 FTX Trading Ltd.

9.9.1 Company overview

9.9.2 Financial performance

9.9.3 Product benchmarking

9.9.4 Strategic initiatives

9.10 AirSwap

9.10.1 Company overview

9.10.2 Financial performance

9.10.3 Product benchmarking

9.10.4 Strategic initiatives

