Automotive Air Filters Market to Reach USD 7.9 Billion by 2030; Development of Legislation Governing Greenhouse Gas Emissions to Bolster Growth, says The Brainy Insights

Newark, Nov. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The automotive air filters market was estimated at around USD 4.6 billion in 2021, growing at a CAGR of nearly 6.2% during 2022-2030. The market is projected to reach approximately USD 7.9 billion by 2030.



An automotive engine or cabin can only be exposed to air that has passed through an automotive air filter. The majority of contemporary automobiles come with two air filters, including cabin and air intake filters. Air intake filters guarantee a good mixing of air and fuel to assist performance, preventing bugs, dirt, debris, and impurities from entering the engine's delicate components. This lowers emissions and enhances the vehicle's performance. While extending the life of automobiles, it helps maintain enough engine power, torque, and low fuel consumption. To preserve the purity of the air inside a car, cabin air filters collect contaminants including dust and allergies. Paper, cotton, and foam, among other materials, are used in the production of automotive air filters. Because of increased purchasing power and rising living standards all across the world, the automotive sector is predicted to rise rapidly. In addition, growing worries about environmental pollution brought on by smoke generated from car exhausts are anticipated to fuel demand for automobile air filters.



Growth Factors



The primary engine for this market's growth is the rising automotive industry, particularly the booming manufacturing of passenger automobiles. For instance, the European Automobile Manufacturers Association estimates that in 2019, the manufacturing of automobiles in the European Union was about 15.8 billion units. Similar to this, car buyers are starting to understand the value of air filters for removing dust from the air and protecting them from it, which is fueling a market growth. These elements collectively account for the market growth for vehicle air filters. The global improvement in purchasing power and living standards is expected to drive the automotive industry to expand quickly. Additionally, it is projected that rising environmental pollution concerns brought on by smoke from automobile exhausts will increase demand for automobile air filters.



A decrease in vehicle manufacturing as a result of COVID-19 has a direct impact on the industry as a whole. However, the production of vehicles is expected to resume steady rise in Q1-02 of 2021, which will assist the expansion of the automotive filters market over the ensuing years. The demand for gasoline engines and gasoline filters is anticipated to rise in the passenger car segment in Europe as a result of environmental concerns and strict emission standards. The market for automobile filters is also anticipated to develop as awareness of air cabin quality rises.



As a result of increased environmental concerns and initiatives to limit greenhouse emissions, regulations pertaining to the discharge of greenhouse gases have been put in place over the past few of decades. To track particle emissions, government bodies from all over the world have set vehicle emission guidelines. To lessen the emissions produced by autos, air filters are also used. Air filters use a particular type of filtering media, such as cloth, sintered metal, or ceramic, to trap and remove dry particles and contaminants, such as germs, dust, and pollen, from the air passing through them. Furthermore, in order to comply with the new regulations limiting the generation of greenhouse gases, several businesses are putting strengthened air filters into place. As a result, the market for car air filters is being driven by legislation being developed to control greenhouse gas emissions.



Segmental Overview



The market for automotive air filters market is segmented into the type, vehicle type, and end user. According to the type, the air intake filters segment is expected to increase at the quickest rate. These products keep the systems free of debris like leaves, insects, and other rubbish. The product is also an essential component of a car engine because it ensures enhanced performance and efficiency and lengthens engine life. As global vehicle manufacturing increases, more items are expected to be needed. In the upcoming years, it is predicted to generate the largest share due to the pressing requirement for routine engine maintenance. Higher fuel efficiency is a result of it.



In order to give passengers cleaner air, cabin air filters help maintain a consistent intake of higher-quality air in the car's interior. Significant risks to one's health and safety include soot, fine particles, allergies, and gases. Therefore, it is anticipated that demand for this product variation would rise in the passenger automobile application category.



The global market is divided into passenger vehicles, and commercial vehicles depending on the manner of vehicle. The growing demand for vehicles is likely to make the passengers vehicles sector the leading segment throughout the forecast period. Due to attributes like their small size, fashionable designs, and affordable prices, passenger vehicles have become extremely popular with consumers over time. These cars are becoming an essential component of how people get to work every day. Due to increased disposable income and consumer awareness of health issues, the sector for passenger vehicles is predicted to grow at the highest CAGR throughout the forecast period.



The original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) segment is anticipated to hold major share in the automotive air filters market during the forecast period. The rise in global demand for automobiles is the main driver of the OEM end-use category's growth over the projection period. To improve fuel efficiency and promote passenger comfort, major international players are participating in the procurement of premium air filters. Due to the rising demand for high-end products for vehicles, OEMs often use a different distribution channel. The aforementioned considerations indicate that the end-use segment will expand.



Regional Overview



The biggest market share of the total market was held by the Asia-Pacific in the automotive air filters. Several elements, including the affordable availability of skilled labor, the strength of R&D facilities, and low-cost steel production, help India's automobile sector. The sector offers both skilled and unskilled workers excellent investment options as well as direct and indirect jobs.

Sales of electric vehicles are dominated by China, and several automakers are currently experimenting out electric transportation. It will take some time at least until 2030 for all IC engine vehicles to be converted entirely to electric vehicles, which is anticipated to increase demand for cabin air filters.



Report Scope



Base Year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2030 Report Coverage Revenue estimation and forecast, company profile, competitive landscape, growth factors, and recent trends Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Market Size(unit) USD Billion Automotive Air Filters Market CAGR 6.2% Segments Covered By Product

By Vehicle Type

By End User



List of the prominent players in the Global Automotive air filters market:



• Sogefi Group

• Mann + Hummel Group

• Alco Filters

• Donaldson Filtration Solutions

• ACDelco Corporation

• Ashley Filters

• Cummins Inc.

• MAHLE GmbH.

• Robert Bosch GmbH

• Lydall Inc.

The global Automotive air filters market is segmented as follows:



By Type



• Air Intake Filters

• Cabin Air Filters



By Vehicle type



• Passenger Vehicles

• Commercial Vehicle



By End user



• OEMs

• Aftermarket

By Region/Geography



• North America



o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico



• Europe



o France

o The UK

o Spain

o Germany

o Italy

o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China

o Japan

o India

o Australia

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific



• The Middle East & Africa



o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o South Africa

o Rest of the Middle East & Africa



• Latin America



o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of Latin America



About the report:



The market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyzes driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, Product analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



