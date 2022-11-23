Diamond Tools Global Market Report 2022: Nanocoatings and Multilayer Coatings Reshaping Sector

Dublin, Nov. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Diamond Tools - Global Markets, End-Users, Applications, and Competitors: Analysis & Forecasts" report from Dedalus Consulting has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
With over 20 years experience covering the diamond tools industry, this intelligence coverage offers the most comprehensive data and analysis available. The Published Research Report, now in its 6th Edition, and the Ulysses database platform both build on that wealth of accumulated knowledge.
The diamond tools report provides quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market by country, end-user industry, tool type, application, and competitors. Expanded coverage includes additional end-user industry breakdowns, and in-depth producer profiles.
Quantitative and qualitative analysis is presented for 2021 through 2027.
Research Objectives
- The primary objectives in this analysis are:
- To provide clients with the tools they need to accurately assess their market opportunities and potential;
- To determine the size of the total market opportunity by diamond tool product types, end-user industry, and country/regional demand;
- To forecast future growth in each product by geographic and end-use market; and
- To assess the competitive environment within the market including supplier sales, market share, and producer profiles.
Product Types Covered
- Saw Blades
- Wire Saws
- Grinding Wheels
- Drill Bits
- Gang Saws
- Core Drills
- Band Saws
- Dressers
- Hand Tools
- Milling Tools
- Turning Tools
- Pads/Discs
- Other
Geographic Coverage
- Brazil
- China
- CIS
- France
- Germany
- India
- Italy
- Japan
- Korea (South)
- Russia
- Spain
- Switzerland
- Taiwan
- United Kingdom
- United States
- Other Asia/Pacific
- Other EU
- Other Europe
- Other Latin America
- Other NAFTA
- Rest of World
End-User Industries
- Stone
- Construction
- Woodworking
- Machinery
- Transportation
- Electronic/Optoelectronic
Applications Covered
- Polishing/Lapping
- Finishing/Deburring
- Stock Removal
- Grinding
- Contouring
- Planing
- Sharpening
- Boring
- Other
Key Topics Covered:
Section One: Technology Overview
- General Industry
- What is a Diamond Tool?
- Diamond Tool Manufacturing
- Diamond Coated Tools
- Diamond-Like Carbon (DLC) Coatings
- CVD
- PVD
- Recent Advances: Nanocoatings and Multilayer Coatings
- The Benefits and Limitations of Diamond Tools
- Impacts of Advances in Workpiece Material and Tool Design
- Product Type Definitions
- Saw Blades
- Wire Saws
- Grinding Wheels
- Drill Bits
- Gang Saws
- Core Drills
- Band Saws
- Dressers
- Hand Tools
- Milling Tools
- Turning Tools
- Pads/Discs
- Other
- Standards
- General Manufacturing Trends
- Near Net Shape Finishing
- Increased Use of Non-Ferrous Materials
Section Two: Diamond Tool Market Overview
- General Industry Trends
- World Market for Diamond Tools
- Total Global Market Value
- Historical Growth
- Market Trends
- Pricing
- Global Market by Diamond Tool Type
- Diamond Tool Demand by Country
- Competitive Environment
- New Market Entrants
- Main Competitive Factors
- Barriers To Market Entry
- Future Outlook
Section Three: Stone Market
- World Market General: Diamond Tools in the Stone Industry
- Primary Market Drivers
- Stone Industry General
- Stone Industry: Diamond Tool Demand by Product Type
- Stone Industry: Diamond Tool Demand by Country
- Competitive Environment
- General Trends
- Distribution Channels
- Product Focus: Wire Saws
- Future Outlook
Section Four: Construction Market
- World Market General: Diamond Tools in the Construction Industry
- Primary Market Drivers
- Construction Industry General
- Construction Industry: Diamond Tool Demand by Product Type
- Construction Industry: Diamond Tool Demand by Country
- Competitive Environment
- General Trends
- Distribution Channels
- Future Outlook
Section Five: Woodworking Market
- World Market General: Diamond Tools in the Woodworking Industry
- Primary Market Drivers
- Woodworking Industry General
- Woodworking Industry: Diamond Tool Demand by Product Type
- Woodworking Industry: Diamond Tool Demand by Country
- Competitive Environment
- General Trends
- Distribution Channels
- Future Outlook
Section Six: Machining Market
- World Market General: Diamond Tools in the Machining Industry
- Primary Market Drivers
- Machining Industry General
- Machining Industry: Diamond Tool Demand by Product Type
- Machining Industry: Diamond Tool Demand by Country
- Competitive Environment
- General Trends
- Distribution Channels
- Future Outlook
Section Seven: Transportation Market
- World Market General: Diamond Tools in the Transportation Industry
- Primary Market Drivers
- Transportation Industry General
- Transportation Industry: Diamond Tool Demand by Product Type
- Transportation Industry: Diamond Tool Demand by Country
- Competitive Environment
- General Trends
- Distribution Channels
- Future Outlook
Section Eight: Electronics Market
- World Market General: Diamond Tools in the Electronics Industry
- Primary Market Drivers
- Electronics Industry General
- Electronics Industry: Diamond Tool Demand by Product Type
- Electronics Industry: Diamond Tool Demand by Country
- Competitive Environment
- General Trends
- Distribution Channels
- Future Outlook
