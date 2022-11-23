Global Limited Slip Differential Market Size to Grow USD 7.58 Billion By 2030 | CAGR of 11.3%

New York, United States , Nov. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The anticipated USD 3.39 billion Global Limited Slip Differential Market Size in 2021. Market analysts project that it will grow from USD 3.39 billion to USD 7.58 billion between 2021 and 2030, at a CAGR of 11.3%. The drive system in automobiles includes the limited slip difference. The equivalent is open differential. It uses an integrated clutch mechanism rather of a powered pinion gear. The performance and handling of the car are enhanced thanks to limited slip differentials, which assist the engine in using its power more efficiently on the road.

Due to growing consumer desire for efficient automotive performance and better vehicle handling, the market for Limited Slip Difference is expected to grow over the next years. Raising the driver's level of vehicle control will also improve traffic safety. There is an increasing popularity for and acceptance of SUVs in both established and emerging countries, including India, which is projected to spur market expansion in the years to come. A robust demand for high-performance vehicles is likely to support limited slip differential market share during the forecast timeframe. The demand for luxury SUVs will encourage LSD manufacturers to broaden their product offerings. It is significant to note that because they enhance control and torque capacity, electronic limited slip differentials are more common today. Leading manufacturers are likely to contribute to R&D initiatives to enhance cyber security. To enhance car handling and road safety, top companies plan to invest in Limited slip differential. Increased maintenance requirements, including the cost of replenishing the oil, will be a drag on the projected era.

Some Key Developments Offered in the Limited Slip Differential Market Report:

In November 2021= The American Axle & Manufacturing TracRite differentials were the crucial components installed in the car to deliver tremendous power and performance in the 2022 GMC HUMMER EV.

In October 2021= The new "Land Cruiser" from Toyota Motor Corporation was introduced with an LSD built by JTEKT Corporation.

In July 2020= Dana Limited introduced its brand-new genuine Spicer Trac-Lok limited slip differential for medium-duty vehicle applications. For enhanced performance, durability, and traction, the new kind automatically enhances vehicle handling while keeping a compact, lightweight.

COVID-19 Impact on the Global Limited Slip Differential Market

Globally, the COVID-19 pandemic epidemic has had a severe negative impact on the automotive sector. Many automakers have been compelled to suspend production as a result. The market for limited slip differentials is expected to suffer in the midst of this epidemic because to a decline in car manufacturing and sales. Our in-depth study reports could help you decide the best course of action to get out of this bad situation. Due to the lockdown brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic, companies were forced to shut down or operate at reduced capacity after production resumed at the end of Q2 2020, which led to a major decrease in vehicle manufacturing.

Global Limited Slip Differential Market, By Type

Based on the Type of Limited Slip Differential market is divided into mechanical and Electronic LDS. It is projected that mechanical, which accounted for 58.8% of the limited slip differential market in 2021, will continue to hold the top spot during the forecast period. Mechanical LSDs are the most widely used kind of LSD because of its many applications, particularly in high-end and performance cars. The electronic sector is predicted to experience the fastest CAGR during the anticipated timeframe. When compared to mechanical LSDs, they function better.

Global Limited Slip Differential Market, By Application Type

Based on the Application Type market is segmented into SUV & Pickup Trucks and Sedan & Hatchback. The SUV & pickup truck sector is predicted to grow at the fastest rate over the projection period and will account for the largest market share in 2021. The Jeep Wrangler, Jeep Grand Wagoneer, Toyota Land Cruiser, and numerous other luxury SUVs are off-road vehicles with enhanced versions of LSD. These advanced differentials allow them to recognize changing road conditions and enhance vehicle control.

Global Limited Slip Differential Market, By Region

APAC now dominates the global market for restricted slip differentials, with a market value of USD 1.71 billion in 2021. It is expected that it will continue to do so for some time. North America's market share will be the second-highest in 2021. Sales of premium and high-performance vehicles in the U.S. market are expected to boost regional market growth.

The Asia Pacific market is expected to grow strongly due to rising awareness and increasing demand for road safety across emerging economies. As high-performance cars and SUVs grow more common, the size of the Asia Pacific market, which was $1.71 billion in 2021, is anticipated to increase.

Key Companies & Recent Developments: The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Profiles of major market players operating in the global limited Slip differential market, which include JTEKT Corporation (Japan), BorgWarner Inc. (U.S.), Eaton (Ireland), Linamar Corporation (Canada), ZF Friedrichshafen AG (Germany), American Axle & Manufacturing Inc. (U.S.), RT Quaife Engineering Ltd (U.K.), CUSCO Japan, Co, Ltd. (Japan). Drexler Automotive GmbH (Germany), Dana Limited (U.S.), GKN Automotive (U.K.). and others 20+ prominent key players we have added in the final report. Global Economy: Recession Risk Rising Analysis and Russia-Ukraine Conflict War Impact we have added in the report.

