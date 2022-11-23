Secoo Announces Plan to Implement ADS Ratio Change

BEIJING, Nov. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Secoo Holding Limited (“Secoo” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SECO), Asia’s leading online integrated upscale products and services platform, today announced that it will change the ratio of its American depositary shares (“ADSs”) to its Class A ordinary shares (the “ADS Ratio”), par value US$0.001 per share, from the current ratio of two (2) ADSs to one (1) Class A ordinary share to a new ratio of one (1) ADS to five (5) Class A ordinary shares.



For the Company’s ADS holders, the change in the ADS Ratio will have the same effect as a one-for-ten reverse ADS split. A post-effective amendment to the ADS Registration Statement on Form F-6 will be filed with the SEC to reflect the change in the ADS Ratio. The Company anticipates that the change in the ADS Ratio will be effective on or about November 28, 2022 (U.S. Eastern Time), subject to the effectiveness of the post-effective amendment to the ADS Registration Statement on Form F-6 on or before that date.

Each ADS holder of record at the close of business on the date when the change in ADS Ratio is effective will be required to surrender and exchange every ten (10) existing ADSs held then for one (1) new ADS. Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas, as the depositary bank for the Company’s ADS program, will arrange for the exchange of the current ADSs for the new ones. The Company’s ADSs will continue to be traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “SECO.”

No fractional new ADSs will be issued in connection with the change in the ADS Ratio. Instead, fractional entitlements to new ADSs will be aggregated and sold by the depositary bank. The net cash proceeds from the sale of the fractional ADS entitlements (after the deduction of fees, taxes and expenses) will be distributed to the applicable ADS holders by the depositary bank. The change in the ADS Ratio will have no impact on the Company’s underlying Class A ordinary shares, and no Class A ordinary shares will be issued or cancelled in connection with the change in the ADS Ratio.

