Global Medical Oxygen Concentrators Market Size to flourish at 4.62% CAGR and reach 3503.19 Mn by 2028

Pune, India, Nov. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MarketStudyReport recently added latest report, global Medical Oxygen Concentrators Market accounted for USD 2,540.02 million in 2021, and is predicted to grow to USD 3,503.19 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.62% over the study period.

The study highlights geographical bifurcation and assesses a variety of industry sub-segments, including application and type. Aside from that, it lists some important factors that during the analysis period affected revenue and market dynamics. The sector's competitive environment and the methods utilized by top rivals to improve their market positions are also covered in the research.

Growth Drivers & Restraints:

The increasing prevalence of respiratory disorders such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder (COPD), sleep apnea, hypoxemia, pulmonary edema, etc.; rising product demand among geriatric and bedridden patients; and a sharp increase in demand following the COVID-19 pandemic worldwide are some of the chief factors driving the expansion of global medical oxygen concentrators market.

For the record, medical oxygen concentrators are technological tools that provide patients suffering from breathing issues with more oxygen. The apparatus purifies medical-grade oxygen before distributing it by compressing ambient air to the necessary density. The machine has unique filters and sieve beds that help remove nitrogen from the air so that the patient is breathing in only pure oxygen.

Segmentation & Regional Overview:

Based on type, the marketplace is categorized into stationary and portable medical oxygen concentrators. Moving on to the application landscape, worldwide medical oxygen concentrators industry is divided into outdoor care, hospital care, and home care.

Regionally, the latest trends are studied across Europe, Middle East & Africa, South America, Asia Pacific, and North America.

Competitive Dashboard:

Moving to the competitive landscape, SysMed Co. Ltd., Longfei Group Co. Ltd., Daikin Industries Ltd., Precision Medical Inc., GF Health Products, Shenyang CANTA Medical Tech Co. Ltd., Nidek Medical Products Inc., Beijing Shenlu Medical Device Co. Ltd., Omron Corporation, Air Water Inc., O2 Concepts., ResMed Inc., DeVilbiss Healthcare Pvt. Ltd. , Linde plc, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Teijin Limited, Invacare Corporation, Jiangsu Yuyue Medical Equipment & Supply Co. Ltd., The NGK Spark Plug Co. Ltd., and Inogen among others are the significant players in global medical oxygen concentrators industry.

Global Medical Oxygen Concentrators Market, By Type (Revenue, USD Million, 2016-2028)

Stationary Medical Oxygen Concentrator

Portable Medical Oxygen Concentrator

Global Medical Oxygen Concentrators Market, By Application (Revenue, USD Million, 2016-2028)

Outdoor Care

Hospital Care

Home Care

Global Medical Oxygen Concentrators Market, Geographical Fragmentation (Revenue, USD Million, 2016-2028)

North America

U.S

Canada

Mexico

South America

Argentina

Brazil

Rest of South America

Europe

Russia

Italy

France

Spain

UK

Germany

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Australia

Singapore

India

China

Japan

New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

Iran

UAE

Africa

Rest of MEA

Global Medical Oxygen Concentrators Market, Company Profiles (Revenue, USD Million, 2016-2028)

SysMed Co. Ltd.

Longfei Group Co. Ltd.

Daikin Industries Ltd.

Precision Medical Inc.

GF Health Products

Shenyang CANTA Medical Tech Co. Ltd.

Nidek Medical Products Inc.

Beijing Shenlu Medical Device Co. Ltd.

Omron Corporation

Air Water Inc.

O2 Concepts.

ResMed Inc.

DeVilbiss Healthcare Pvt Ltd.

Linde plc

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Teijin Limited

Invacare Corporation

Jiangsu Yuyue Medical Equipment & Supply Co. Ltd.

The NGK Spark Plug Co. Ltd.

Inogen

Table of Content:

Chapter 1: Introduction

1.1 Research Objectives

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Research Process

1.4 Scope and Coverage

1.5 Market Segmentation

Chapter 2: Executive Summary

Chapter 3: Growth Opportunities by Segment

3.1 By Type

3.2 By Application

Chapter 4: Market Landscape

4.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.2 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.3 Market Dynamics

4.4 Pestle Analysis

4.5 Technological Roadmap

Chapter 5: Medical Oxygen Concentrators Market by Type

5.1 Medical Oxygen Concentrators Market Overview Snapshot and Growth Engine

5.2 Medical Oxygen Concentrators Market Overview

5.3 Portable Medical Oxygen Concentrator

5.4 Stationary Medical Oxygen Concentrator

Chapter 6: Medical Oxygen Concentrators Market by Application

6.1 Medical Oxygen Concentrators Market Overview Snapshot and Growth Engine

6.2 Medical Oxygen Concentrators Market Overview

6.3 Home Care

6.4 Hospital Care

6.5 Outdoor Care

Chapter 7: Company Profiles and Competitive Analysis

FAQs:

What are the market size and projections for medical oxygen concentrators globally for the years 2022–2028? How did COVID-19 affect the medical oxygen concentrators market globally throughout the course of the evaluation period? What are the ideal goods, uses, and geographical areas to invest in the medical oxygen concentrators market over the forecast period? What is the global medical oxygen concentrator market's competitive strategy window?





