6G Testing-Advancements in Next-generation Networks

Current Market Scenario:

• Network virtualization, remote monitoring, centralization, and security are the key ingredients that boost growth.

• RF, digital, fiber-optic test equipment, and semiconductor ATE are the major test products focusing on 6G research.

• Cloud-based IoT/IoE architecture is the premise on which the 6G infrastructure is built; this will enable fast and effective data transfer across networks.Future Market Potential:

• By 2030, the first deployment of 6G-enabled devices will beat a speed of 1 Tbp/s.

• Once the market picks up, the CAGR for the next 5 years is estimated to be around 25%, as 6G will drive growth in urban as well as rural areas.

• Connectivity will be the key focus for smart cities and smart automobiles.



Sustainable 6G deployments will serve vehicle-to-vehicle communication, in-vehicle communication, and EV/hybrid cars.

• Human safety will be the key criterion in the field of healthcare and transportation, where there will be more automation with wearable devices and driverless cars, respectively.Some of the key drivers include R&D investments in telecommunication, continuous growth opportunities; advancements in complex telecommunication network infrastructure and mobile internet, and opportunities from smart city projects.



The study offers a holistic picture of the opportunities for 6G test equipment vendors across the world.

Author: Sujan Sami

