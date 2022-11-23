New York, Nov. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Mobile Workforce Management (MWM) Market Growth Opportunities" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06364892/?utm_source=GNW

MWM products are off-the-shelf software solutions developed to efficiently manage activities and utility field representatives that are off premises.



MWM solutions’ wide-ranging functionalities include dispatching resources, tracking resources, streamlining the allocation of resources, and logging service orders.



MWM liaise with other utility systems, including customer information, distribution management, outage management, and other enterprise-wide asset management systems for increased efficiency.This study sheds light on market dynamics, including growth drivers/restraints and trends, that will impact utilities’ digitalization initiatives, especially MWM solution development during the forecast period.



Frost & Sullivan presents analysis based on historical data and information gathered through interactions with various key stakeholders across the globe.



The study excludes revenue potential of any field workforce in power generation (both conventional and solar and wind technologies). It also presents potential growth opportunities for solution providers and offers strategic imperatives for companies to follow as recommendations.

