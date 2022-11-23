New York, Nov. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Commercial Aviation Premium Economy Seating Growth Opportunities" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06364895/?utm_source=GNW





During the pandemic, air travelers have prioritized hygiene and privacy.



Roomier premium economy cabins provide the same respite for these travelers and are in demand.



Passengers tend to select the airline offering a premium economy class product based on cost, services or benefits, and other competitive offerings.



Airlines analyze flight length and destination characteristics before making key product deployment decisions.



Airlines across the globe have incorporated varied popular perks including priority boarding, baggage management, more meal choices, and onboard amenities.Major seating manufacturers are improving passenger comfort with innovations such as lie-flat seats and lateral seat paddings that have the potential to propel the popularity of premium economy products.

