Insights for CISOs -The Big 12 Business Considerations for Cloud Zero Trust Architecture Adoption

Environments grow more complex.



What was once a tangible network perimeter now encompasses work performed remotely, on the open internet, in the data center, or in the cloud.



Meanwhile, barbarians assemble at the castle gate.



Cyberthreats grow more sinister, more sophisticated, and more frequent, and business risk rises accordingly.



A host of competing vendors shout hyperbole about the “one” Zero Trust solution needed to protect the enterprise.A cloud-served Zero Trust Architecture (ZTA) offers the greatest potential and greatest promise for securing the modern enterprise.



But selecting a cloud-served ZTA solution isn’t a trivial decision.



This report aims to translate cloud ZTA cybersecurity assessment priorities into business context.



As they evaluate proposed cloud ZTA solutions, enterprise CISOs looking to shift security to the cloud must take into consideration 12key business factors:Security – Coverage depth, coverage breadth, threat measurability, update velocityPlatform - Edge POPsOperations – Visibility, complexity, performance, governance, integration, transformationFinancial – Price

Author: Toph Whitmore

